Home Alone 2 Director Wishes Donald Trump Cameo 'Would Be Gone' and Fears Deportation: 'It's Become This Curse...'

The Home Alone 2 director, Chris Columbus, made a major statement about his holiday film, which included a cameo from the President, Donald Trump. While the movie was heavily lauded by the audience and the critics, the filmmaker would want to make changes to his cinematic piece.

In conversation with the San Francisco Chronicle, the director revealed that he would like to cut down Trump’s cameo from the film but is worried that he might get deported by the government’s administration.

While sitting down for an interview with the media portal, Columbus shared that he wishes that the scene was not there. Elaborating on the statements, the filmmaker added, “It’s become this curse. It’s become this thing that I wish was not there.” He further claimed, “It’s become an albatross for me. I just wish it was gone.”

Columbus, who hails from Italian ancestry, revealed that if he took the major step of cutting down to a cameo from his 1992 movie, he might be sent out of the country and would be considered unfit to live in the United States.

Explaining further, the director mentioned, “When we screened it for the first time, the oddest thing happened: People cheered when Trump showed up on-screen. So I said to my editor, ‘Leave him in the movie. It’s a moment for the audience.’”

However, Columbus revealed that the president “did bully his way into the movie.” He said that Donald Trump begged the team to make an appearance in the film. “That cameo helped make the movie a success. But if they felt bullied or didn’t want me, why did they put me in and keep me there for over 30 years?” said the filmmaker.

Home Alone 2, released a couple of years after the first film, went on to become a huge hit at the box office. The story of the sequel revolves around McCallister, who finds himself lost in New York City while his family travels to Florida.

