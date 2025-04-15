Sachein Re-Release Advance Booking: Thalapathy Vijay's rom-com records good pre-sales; grosses Rs 12 lakh with 2 days in hand

Thalapathy Vijay's Sachein has completed 20 years of release. To mark the occasion, the romantic comedy is returning to the big screens this weekend. Directed by John Mahendran and produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu, the much-loved movie also stars Genelia and Bipasha Basu as the female leads opposite the Tamil Superstar.

Sachein records good pre-sales of Rs 12 crore for re-release in Tamil Nadu

Bankrolled by V Creations, Sachein registered a good advance booking at the Tamil box office. The movie sold over 9000 tickets in around 75 shows across the state with an occupancy of 40 percent. The movie has bagged around Rs 12 lakh from the advances till now.

This is a good start for a 20-year-old movie, to say the least. With two days still in hand, the movie has enough time to register a banger advance booking. It will be interesting to see whether the movie manages to record over Rs 50 lakh in advances before the first show begins.

Sachein to impact Good Bad Ugly's box office collection

Though Sachein has nothing to lose, it definitely has chances to impact the box office potential of Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly. The mass action drama has gone past the lifetime collections of Viswasam and is now heading to emerge as the highest grossing movie of Ajith Kumar's career. However, if the Thalapathy Vijay starrer picks up well, the latter might find it difficult to achieve its target at the box office.

Seeing the track record of Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli, Sachein could be a big concern for the makers of Good Bad Ugly this weekend.

Sachein to hit cinemas this weekend

Sachein is re-releasing in cinemas on April 18. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

