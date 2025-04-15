Tamannaah Bhatia ditches western for Kanchipuram saree at Odela 2 pre-release event

Tamannaah Bhatia is busy with the upcoming release of Odela 2, and for its pre-release event yesterday, the actress channeled her inner traditional diva by draping herself in six-yard fashion. She took to her social media to share glimpses from the event, and honestly, she looked like an ethereal beauty. Interested in the details? Let’s dive in!

At the Odela 2 pre-release event in Hyderabad, Tamannaah Bhatia embraced the essence of a South Indian girl by choosing a Kanchipuram saree. The dark green saree with contrasting maroon borders was beautifully enhanced by golden zari work and intricate detailing along the borders, making it perfect for a special occasion. She gracefully draped the saree in the traditional style, with pleats at the waist and the pallu secured at one end. Blending tradition with sophistication, this saree allowed the actress to stand out in the most elegant way.

Moving on to her blouse, the Sikandar Ka Muqaddar fame opted for a simple, matching maroon piece with half sleeves, adorned with golden zari work at the edges. Showcasing exquisite craftsmanship, this blouse and saree pairing proves that you don’t always have to go overboard to make a statement.

Now, let’s move to the most exciting part—her accessories. She chose a rich, traditionally designed golden necklace, earrings, and kadas that perfectly complemented the vibe of her ensemble. Adorning her forehead with a bindi, she kept the details focused by tying her hair into a sleek bun with a middle partition. And, not forgetting to add a special touch, she decorated her hair with gajra, adding a fresh fragrance to complete the look.

Keeping her makeup minimal and subtle, Tamannaah Bhatia enhanced her features with a radiant base, accentuating it with defined brows, a blush glow, and nude-shade lipstick.If you’re attending a puja ceremony or festive gathering, Tamannaah Bhatia has got the perfect look for you. With her traditional saree and accessories, she proved that classic style never loses its charm—it’s forever iconic.

