K-dramas on OTT this week, April 14 to 20: Yook Sung Jae's The Haunted Palace to Son Suk Ku’s Heavenly Ever After

The second week of April has several exciting new series line-ups, which range in various genres, including romance dramas like Something Is Not Right and First Love, as well as gothic fantasy ones like The Haunted Palace.

From mushy love, jealousy, and horror, these dramas have all sorts of vibes for different moods of yours. Read to know which exciting series are premiering this week.

Something Is Not Right

This K-BL, including Choi Min Ho, Jung Jae Hyeon, and Ji Min Seo, is about a young boy who finally musters the courage to ask his best friend out on a date after harboring unrequited feelings for him for years. It will premiere on April 16 on Viki and consists of 8 episodes.

The Haunted Palace

This Yook Sung Jae-Bona starrer features a government officer with a good reputation who becomes possessed by an Imoogi creature, changing his life forever. It will be released on April 18 on SBS and Viki, with 16 episodes.

First Love

This music drama, starring Eun Chan and Jeong Ji Soo and four others, explores six unique love stories about teenage innocence and romance. It will premiere on April 18 on U+ Mobile TV, comprising 6 episodes.

Heavenly Ever After

Featuring Son Suk Ku and Kim Hye Ja in lead roles, this drama tells the story of a woman who meets her husband again after death in heaven, but in his 30s version. With 12 episodes, the series will drop on April 19 on Netflix.

Ongoing Dramas

The Divorce Insurance

Lee Dong Wook and Lee Joo Bin grow closer while working together on an insurance company's innovative policy formation— divorce insurance. Its episodes 5 and 6 will air on Prime Video on April 14 and 15.

Heo's Restaurant

EXO's Xiumin stars as a Joseon-era food connoisseur who struggles to adapt to modern life working at a Seoul restaurant alongside Chu So Jung. Episodes 7 and 8 are set to premiere on Netflix on April 14 and 15.

Villains Everywhere

In the drama Oh Na Ra and So Yoo Jin, on-screen sisters navigate a world filled with villains - including their husbands and children. Episodes 9 and 10 are set to air on April 16 and 17 on Viki, continuing their comedic journey.

Way Back Love

In this fantasy romance drama, Gong Myung and Kim Min Ha will develop deeper feelings towards each other but will be unable to express them. Episodes 5 and 6 will be released on April 17 and 18 on Viki and TVING.

Heesu in Class 2

The BL drama starring Ahn Ji Ho, Cho Jun Young, and Lee Sang Jun will continue the portrayal of the complexities of a high school student's relationship with his best friend and secret crush. Episodes 7 and 8 will be available on Viki on April 18 and 19.

Crushology 101

In episodes 3-4 of this romance drama, Roh Jeong Eui will wonder whom her heart races for more among Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, and Kim Hyun Jin. Watch the episodes on Viki and TVING on April 18 and 19.

Resident Playbook

Go Yoon Jung falls for her senior and navigates tough OB-GYN life with Kang You Seok and others in episodes 3-4 of the medical drama. Watch the Hospital Playlist spin-off on Netflix on April 19 and 20.

