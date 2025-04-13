Good Bad Ugly Day 5 Advance Box Office: Ajith Kumar-led movie observes robust bookings on Ambedkar Jayanti

Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar in the lead role, along with Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das, Priya Prakash Varrier, and others, is ripping off the box office these days. The mass action drama directed by Adhik Ravichandran will continue to record a phenomenal business day on its first Monday, as the movie recorded solid pre-sales.

Good Bad Ugly records robust pre-sales for the first Monday

The Ajith Kumar starrer has registered good pre-sales for its Day 5, a Holiday on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti in Tamil Nadu. The movie has sold around 3.95 lakh tickets in 3390 shows across the state, worth Rs 7.10 crore. The first Monday advance booking of Good Bad Ugly is on par with the advances of its Friday (Rs 7 crore).

Going by the strong advances and buzz among the audience, the action drama will clock another double-digit figure on its 5th day of release. Currently, the total cume of Good Bad Ugly stands at Rs 82 crore gross in Tamil Nadu. The movie is expected to wrap its 5th day by surpassing the Rs 95 crore mark. It will soon cross the Rs 100 crore mark and join Pradeep Ranganthan's Dragon among the top-grossers of Tamil cinema this year.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs post-holiday period. If it maintains a good hold, the movie will emerge as a big blockbuster at the box office.

Good Bad Ugly in cinemas

Good Bad Ugly is available to watch in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

