Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Sunny Deol's actioner maintains decent hold after massive jump on opening weekend

Jaat Box Office Morning Trends Day 5: Jaat hit the screens on April 10, 2025. The latest actioner stars Sunny Deol in the lead role. Also starring Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Saiyami Kher, the new movie has moved past its opening weekend. After massive jump, Jaat has maintained a decent hold on Monday.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Jaat started its journey on a decent note at the box office. A day after witnessing a massive rise in its business on Sunday, Sunny Deol-starrer is continuing its decent run.

According to morning trends, the action thriller is expected to receive a boost on its fifth day which coincides with the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. Many cinegoers are likely to utilize the national holiday declared by the central government to watch Sunny Deol's latest actioner. It is estimated to range under what it earned on the first day, i.e. Rs 9 crore.

Jaat collected Rs 39 crore in its four-day-long opening weekend. The film is inching towards Rs 50 crore in its first week.

Produced under the banner of Mythri Movie Makers, Jaat is performing well in mass-dominated centers while receiving positive word of mouth from cinephiles. Walk-in bookings have shown a good trend in B and C centers like Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, East Punjab, and Central India.

Jaat is currently locking horns with Salman Khan's holdover release, Sikandar. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's movie will have two more competitions, The Bhootnii and Kesari Chapter 2 starting from the second weekend. Both the upcoming films will clash at the box office on April 18, 2025.

Jaat marks Sunny Deol's theatrical comeback after two years. He was previously seen in the 2023 release, Gadar 2: The Katha Continues.

Jaat is running in theaters near you. Have you booked the tickets for the Sunny Deol starrer yet? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

