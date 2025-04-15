Gauri Khan inspired 3 ultimate Friday office wear outfits with blazer and plunging top

Gauri Khan, popularly known as the celebrity interior designer, film producer, and wife of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, is nothing less than a fashion maven when it comes to flaunting stunning outfits. Often seen in glamorous sarees and corporate ensembles, Gauri Khan’s sophisticated attire always tops the chart. Infused with her panache and poise, her looks come out commanding and captivating. So, we present to you the curated list of Gauri Khan-inspired formal outfits—here you go!

1. Teal blazer

When you want to go for a stylish but understated look, Gauri Khan’s two-toned three-piece ensemble would be your best bet. The black tube top paired with black trousers serves a chic appearance, while the teal blazer adds a hint of sophistication to the outfit, infused with playfulness.

Keeping up with her minimal theme, Gauri avoided any attention-grabbing accessories and just donned large-sized hoops to elevate her look. She slipped on black block heels to add a statuesque appeal to her fit.

2. Shimmery plunging top

For a corporate night that’s beyond the boardroom, a shimmery style component balanced with a solid-color fashion piece will do its magic. As in the case of Gauri Khan’s office party night ensemble, she embraced a full-sleeved shimmery top with boxy shoulders and a plunging neckline to serve a corporate-chic look.

Mrs. Khan paired her bedazzled top with solid black trousers to balance her outfit. She accessorized her look brilliantly with a baguette and marquise diamond neckpiece.

3. Black power suit

When you want to channel your inner Miranda Priestly and command attention like a corporate baddie, you would want to go with Gauri Khan’s all-black pantsuit. Shahrukh Khan’s wife adorned a single-breasted blazer on a sheer net top and exuded power and elegance. With boxy shoulders and lapel collars, this black blazer was a formal finesse.

Gauri paired her jacket with bootcut black trousers, creating a monochromatic yet striking silhouette. The diva accessorized her fit with a rose-gold solitaire diamond neckpiece and sparkly hoops.

Gauri Khan’s formal wear wardrobe is a masterclass on acing the corp-core aesthetic like a boss lady. Suhana Khan’s mother has not only positioned herself as a famous celebrity interior designer but also as a corporate maven who knows how to turn heads with stunning formal outfits.

