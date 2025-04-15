Maranamass Kerala Box Office Day 6: Basil Joseph starrer dark comedy holds well; grosses Rs 70 lakh on working day

Malayalam movie Marana Mass, starring Basil Joseph in the lead, is holding up well at the box office. The dark comedy directed by Sivaprasad has maintained a good hold on its 6th day of release in Kerala, thanks to the positive word-of-mouth among the audience and the critics.

Maranamass grosses Rs 70 lakh on Day 6; Cume reaches Rs 6.60 crore

Produced by Tovino Thomas Productions, Maranamass opened with Rs 1.05 crore on its release day. The movie further witnessed a firm hold and collected Rs 1 crore, Rs 1.20 crore, Rs 1.35 crore, and Rs 1.30 crore from Day 2 to Day 5, respectively. As per estimates, the movie added another Rs 70 lakh to the tally on Day 6, taking the total cume to Rs 6.60 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Going by the trends, the movie will continue to trend well on low levels. It has the potential to emerge as a sleeper hit at the box office, since the movie succeeded in performing well despite multiple releases. For the uninitiated, the black comedy is clashing with Alappuzha Gymkhana and Bazooka at the box office. Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly and holdover release L2 Empuraan are also giving it a tough fight.

Day-wise box office collections of Maranamass in Kerala are as follows:

Day-Wise Box Office Collections Day 1 Rs 1.05 crore Day 2 Rs 1 crore Day 3 Rs 1.20 crore Day 4 Rs 1.35 crore Day 5 Rs 1.30 crore Day 6 Rs 0.70 crore (Expected) Total Rs 6.60 crore

Maranamass in cinemas now

Maranamass is running in cinemas now. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking websites or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

