Disha Patani’s top 4 beach looks that will get you summer-ready in no time for Goa vacation

Disha Patani is always flaunting the best outfits, be it for red-carpet appearances or to show off her casual looks. One glance through her social media and you can tell she loves working out and is always ready with her summer bod. Slaying in the perfect beachwear, here are four times she totally won our hearts.

Advertisement

1. Beige is the new black

Spending a day on the beach in peak summer, Disha fashioned a beige-colored bikini. With ruched fabric and a thick knot in the center, she opted for spaghetti straps. Keeping it monochrome, she wore similar-colored bottoms.

Hopping onto the coverup trend, she added a pretty wrap-around in the same shade. Leaving her hair open, she wore tiny gold earrings and a black bracelet.

2. Never go wrong with classic

To meet her girlfriends at the beach, the Malang actor put on a black colored bikini set. Flaunting a halterneck bikini top with a tie-up, she picked the same style for the bottoms as well. Adding a little pop of color, she wore a pink and blue mini overall.

Showing off her natural wavy locks, the Baaghi actress chose a hydrated base for makeup. With a little mascara on her lashes, she completed her look with a peachy lip shade.

Advertisement

3. Bright and bold

Enjoying a beach vacay and a little sun tan, Disha Patani went for a beautiful summer shade. Styling a twisted knot bikini top with a halterneck design, she opted for a tie-up closure bottom. The star seems to have found her love for bikini overall as she picked a light-weight yellow wraparound.

Flaunting a gold-toned body chain, she looked like a total diva as she posed in the water. With her hair untied, she fashioned the ultimate beach waves in a wet hair look and glossy red lips.

4. Who can say no to flowers?

Everybody loves floral patterns and the Bharat star is no exception. Fashioning the prettiest of beach co-ords, she wore a bralette top in black with red floral design all over it. She matched it with a bodycon tie-up skirt mirroring the same detailing.

Letting her natural locks take over, she accessorized with some bracelets and looked stunning as ever. Keeping it simple, Disha ensured her face was moisturized and flaunted a peachy lip color.

Advertisement

What do you think of Disha Patani’s beach style?

ALSO READ: Tamannaah Bhatia ditches western for Kanchipuram saree at Odela 2 pre-release event