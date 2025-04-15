BLACKPINK Jisoo’s style shift in Boyfriend On Demand leaks online; fans divided over bold new look in Seo In Guk starrer

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is once again at the center of a media storm; not for a comeback or red carpet appearance, but for a dramatic shift in her on-screen image. The K-pop star, currently filming her much-anticipated drama Boyfriend On Demand, has become the talk of the internet after leaked behind-the-scenes photos surfaced and quickly went viral across social media platforms.

The photos, reportedly taken by a passerby near the filming location, show Jisoo dressed in a sharp white blazer and a short black skirt. Her hair is casually tied up in a loose bun, highlighting her elegant facial features and slim figure. The look is a far cry from the sweet, bubbly aesthetic fans have grown used to in her previously circulated pictures from the set. Reactions have been swift and divided, with passionate debates erupting online over whether the style suits her or strays too far from her signature charm.

Some fans were quick to compliment the actress’ polished appearance, praising the outfit as chic, confident, and reflective of a more mature, empowered character. Others, however, weren’t as impressed. Critics labeled the styling as overly serious and even “tacky,” with some suggesting it made her look older than her age.

This new styling is especially jarring for those who’ve been following the drama’s updates closely. In previously released images from the set, Jisoo’s character was portrayed with a soft, youthful glow, dressed in pastel tones, minimal makeup, and a warm smile that gave off the perfect ‘girl-next-door’ vibe.

Meanwhile, Boyfriend On Demand is set in a near-future society where love and technology collide. Jisoo plays Seo Mi Rae, a webtoon artist who, after a string of emotional disappointments, turns to a digital platform called Monthly Boyfriend, which allows users to interact with AI-generated romantic partners. What begins as a playful experiment quickly turns into an emotional journey as Mi Rae rediscovers parts of herself she thought she had lost.

The drama also stars Seo In Guk as Park Gyeong Nam, Mi Rae’s aloof and mysterious colleague who appears emotionally detached but carries unresolved wounds of his own. Given the story’s futuristic themes and emotional depth, many now believe that Jisoo’s striking new look signals a turning moment in the story, perhaps a scene where Mi Rae begins to shed her innocence and step into a more complex phase of her personal journey.

