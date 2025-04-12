Is Dr. Stone Over? Everything You Need To Know About Anime And Manga

Dr. Stone left a lasting mark on fans with its science-driven storytelling and larger-than-life characters. As the anime continues its final season and the manga volumes still circulate widely, many are left wondering what the current state of the series truly is. Here’s what you need to know.

The Dr. Stone manga series, a collaboration between writer Riichirō Inagaki and illustrator Boichi, officially ended on March 7, 2022. Serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump from March 2017, the manga ran for five years and spanned 232 chapters across 26 collected volumes.

A special extra chapter was later released, titled Dr. Stone: Terraforming. A 27th volume, including the epilogue stories and the Dr. Stone : 4D Science mini-series, was released in Japan in April 2024 and is scheduled for an English release in late 2025.

Although the core manga has concluded, fans can still engage with the world of Dr. Stone through its anime adaptation. Produced by TMS Entertainment, the anime began premiering in 2019 and has continued steadily through several seasons.

The fourth and final season, Dr. Stone: Science Future , began airing in January 2025 and will run across three split cours. The second part will be airing this July 2025, though an exact release date has yet to be announced.

Spin-offs and special projects have expanded the story in other ways. Dr. Stone Reboot: Byakuya, a nine-chapter series focused on Senku’s adoptive father, and Dr. Stone: 4D Science, set after the main story's conclusion, offer fans additional content—though Reboot: Byakuya is regarded as non-canonical.

In North America, Viz Media licenses the series, offering physical volumes and digital access through its website and app. MANGAPlus and Shonen Jump+ also host the series, though a subscription is required to read the entire library.

Those who wish to start the manga after Dr. Stone Season 4 Part 1 can begin reading from Chapter 170. This chapter begins the South America Arc, which picks up exactly where the anime left off and continues until the end of the series at chapter 232.

