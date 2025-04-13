5 gripping Akshay Kumar movies to watch on OTT ahead of Kesari Chapter 2’s theatrical release

Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for his next movie, Kesari Chapter 2, to hit the big screens. Ananya Panday and R. Madhavan will also be seen in pivotal roles in this historical courtroom drama. Ahead of the film's theatrical release, here are some gripping Akshay movies you can enjoy on OTT platforms.

Advertisement

1. Sky Force

Sky Force is one of Akshay Kumar's recent Bollywood movies. It is based on true events and showcases 'India's first and deadliest airstrike.' Debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar also star in significant roles. The intense aerial action drama is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

2. Mission Raniganj

Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue is a thriller film released in 2023. Akshay Kumar plays the role of real-life hero Jaswant Singh Gill, a mining engineer who rescued trapped miners at the Raniganj coalfields. The film also stars Parineeti Chopra. It can be streamed on Netflix.

3. Kesari

Ahead of Kesari Chapter 2, Kesari (2019) is a must-watch Akshay movie on OTT. While it is not a prequel, the film is based on another important chapter in history. It shows the Battle of Saragarhi and the sacrifice of the Sikh soldiers. The action war movie can be watched on YouTube.

Advertisement

4. Jolly LLB 2

The 2017 film Jolly LLB 2 is a courtroom comedy drama starring Akshay Kumar as advocate Jagdishwar Jolly Mishra, aka Jolly. In the engaging story, Jolly fights a case against a powerful lawyer and a corrupt police officer. The film's OTT platform is JioHotstar. Jolly LLB 3 is slated to release in cinemas in 2025.

5. Airlift

In the 2016 movie Airlift, Akshay Kumar portrays the character of Ranjit Katyal, a businessman in Kuwait. He risks his life to evacuate the Indians in Kuwait during the Iraqi invasion. Nimrat Kaur stars as his wife. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Akshay essays the role of C. Sankaran Nair in Kesari Chapter 2: The Untold Story Of Jallianwala Bagh. The film arrives in cinemas on April 18, 2025.

ALSO READ: Akshay Kumar's Saugandh co-star Shanthi Priya shatters ‘beauty standards’ by going bald; dons late husband’s blazer: 'I have set myself free...'