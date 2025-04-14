Resident Playbook episode 1-2 recap: Go Yoon Jung, Kang You Seok, and more plan to quit; Ahn Eun Jin makes heartwarming cameo

Resident Playbook premiered with its first two episodes on April 12 and 13 on the OTT platform Netflix. The opening scene of Go Yoon Jung's reluctance to work as a doctor perfectly sets the tone of the drama. It hints at the extremely exhausting life she and her fellows are going to experience. The drama focuses mostly on the characters' emotional turmoil as they navigate workplace challenges and new relationships. Here's a recap of what went down in the debut week of the series.

Advertisement

In episodes 1 and 2 of Resident Playbook, O I Young (Go Yoon Jung) faces her worst nightmare and returns to Jongno Yulje Medical Center as an OB-GYN resident due to being under heavy debt. The other fellows who join on the same day as her, Kim Sa Bi (Han Ye Ji), Um Jae Il (Kang Yoo Seok) and Pyo Nam Gyeong (Shin Shi Ah), are enthusiastic and eager to become doctors, but unforeseen troubles make them want to quit.

Top student Kim Sa Bi is unable to express empathy towards patients, washed-up K-pop idol Um Jae Il tries his best to learn the nuances of being a doctor but fails, Pyo Nam Gyeong is overworked and O I Young is bullied by senior Myung Eun Won (Kim Hye In). The four go through hell in their first month of work, with all of them planning to run away at some point. However, in the next episode, things will be different for O I Young as love might blossom between her and her team's mentor, doctor Koo Do Won (Jung Joon Won). She falls for him after he defends her from being blamed for something she hasn't done.

Advertisement

Watch the next episodes on Netflix on April 19 and 20 (Sat, Sun) at 9:10 PM KST (5:40 PM IST). In episode 2, Ahn Eun Jin makes a heartwarming cameo, reprising her Hospital Playlist character of Chu Min Ha, but surprisingly, she is a newlywed woman now. She is heard having an aegyo-filled conversation (sweet talk) with her husband (expected to be Kim Dae Myung's Yang Seok Hyung).

Fans loved her brief scene with O I Young, when she offered her a coffee break and praised her dedication towards her job. Later, she also asked Koo Do Won to treat O I Young well over a call. In the following episodes, all the young residents might find reasons to continue their job and more Hospital Playlist cameos can be expected.