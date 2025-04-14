Salman Khan receives fresh death threat via Mumbai transport department’s WhatsApp; case filed at Worli police station

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of death threats, which could be triggering for some readers.

Bollywood star Salman Khan reportedly received yet another d*ath threat on Monday, April 14, 2025, as per police sources. The threat was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department.

As reported by India Today, the message contained a chilling warning, stating that the actor would be targeted inside his residence and that a b*mb would be used to blow up his car. In response, the Worli police have registered a case and launched an investigation to identify and locate the individual responsible.

This isn’t the first instance of the actor being targeted with such threats in recent years. Over the past few years, Salman Khan has faced several direct and indirect threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gang has reportedly been targeting him due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case, as the animal is of religious importance to the Bishnoi community.

In 2024, Khan received a new threat from the Bishnoi gang, demanding that he either visit a temple to publicly apologize for the alleged blackbuck killing or pay a sum of Rs 5 crore.

On October 30 of the same year, an unknown individual threatened the Kick actor again, this time demanding a ransom of Rs 2 crore.

Earlier, in 2024, two unidentified people attempted to trespass into Khan’s Panvel farmhouse using forged identification. In 2023, the actor received a threatening email supposedly sent by gangster Goldy Brar, and in 2022, a threatening letter was found on a bench near his residence.

In response to the threats, the Sikandar actor’s security has been heightened several times in the past. Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, the actor shared his thoughts on the situation, saying that he believes both God and Allah are watching over him, and that his lifespan will be as long as fate allows. He added that he has accepted it as it comes.

Following the threats, Salman also mentioned that his movements are now limited to traveling only between his home and film sets. He explained that while he feels safe when accompanied by the press, it’s when he’s without them that he feels uneasy.

The actor, who is 59, noted that his routine now revolves solely around commuting between his home in Galaxy and the shooting locations, with little else in between.

