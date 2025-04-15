Pop superstar Katy Perry used foundation worth Rs 1588 for flawless makeup in an all-female space flight

If you’re still unaware of the hot news, we are pleased to inform you that the first all-female civilian crew on a spaceflight decided to give a designer twist to their looks. Yes, you heard it right. They took off in Blue Origin spaceflight led by Lauren Sanchez, and the popular star Katy Perry was also on board. Known for her glam style, if you think Katy Perry got dressed with high-end makeup, then you’re wrong. For this, she chose something affordable that helped her achieve a flawless glow. Want to know the details of their designer spacesuit and makeup? Then, keep reading!

If you think fashion would be taking backstage in a mission where Katy Perry is included, then you’re wrong. Their going to space has already created buzz, but what’s more exciting is how they gave it a designer twist. The singer, along with the crew, was dressed in a body-hugging suit designed by the co-founder of Monse and the creative directors of the renowned brand Oscar de la Renta—Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim.

Keeping the mission in mind, these spacesuits were not made with the usual polyester fabric but were meticulously prepared with flame-resistant stretch neoprene, which helped them achieve an awesome fit.

It is designed in the shade of blue, looking like a jumpsuit with a round collar neckline, full sleeves, and a silhouette cascading down to pants. It had Blue Origin printed in white on the sleeves, with the black belt on her waist. Also, it had dual zip details that quickly grabbed our attention. Moreover, it had the rocket print on one side and its name customized on the other side, giving a personalized feel to the members.

Speaking on Katy Perry's style, she added a minimal accessories touch to it and opted for stud earrings. Also, she enhanced her beauty game with the subtle makeup glam achieved with the liquid foundation worth Rs 1588, blush glow on her cheekbones, soft-shade eyeshadow, and nude-shade lipstick. The look was all about striking the lovely balance between practicality and glamor while flaunting their toned body, and honestly, we’re so swooning over it.

The first all-female crew members took off stylishly, and truly, they were slaying in their customized Oscar de la Renta, showing that when you’re creating a history, why not bring some sass to it. Isn’t it!

