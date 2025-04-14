Amid divorce news, Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar takes break; says, 'Be your own...'

Kumkum Bhagya fame Mugdha Chaphekar and actor Ravish Desai officially separated after nine years of marriage, with the latter sharing the heartbreaking news on social media. Amid this, the actress appears to be taking a break for herself. She recently took to social media and posted some beautiful photos with the uplifting hashtag #BeYourOwnSunshine.

Taking to Instagram, Mugdha Chaphekar recently uploaded a series of stunning photos, radiating charm in a breezy yellow one-piece outfit, absolutely perfect for a sunny summer day. Posing with a bright smile, she looked gorgeous on a balcony, subtly hinting at a much-needed personal pause. She captioned it with, “Sunshine Sunday? Always” and a sunflower emoji. She also embraced positivity with hashtags like #love, #beyourownsunshine, and #sunday.

As soon as the Kumkum Bhagya star shared the photo, her fans flooded the comment section with love and positivity. A user wrote, "Happy Sunday, SUNSHINE." While another added, "Beautiful." One fan commented, "Yes, always Sunshine. Happy Baisakhi, @mugdha.chaphekar! Hope this Baisakhi brings lots of love and happiness in your life and ours." Yet another comment read, "Always sparkling," highlighting her ever-present brightness.

Meanwhile, on April 5, 2025, actor Ravish Desai took to Instagram to announce his separation from his wife, Mugdha. He dropped a statement that read, "After deep reflection, Mugdha and I have chosen to go our separate ways and pursue individual journeys. Our bond, built on love, friendship, and respect, will always remain, despite this decision."

In the same post, he requested their ‘well-wishers’ and the media to be supportive and give them the privacy they need to heal. He also shared not to believe in any ‘false stories and statements.’ Desai also thanked everyone for their love and support.

For the unversed, Ravish and Mugdha first met on the set of Satrangi Sasural in 2014 and dated for two years before getting engaged on January 30, 2016. The duo tied the knot on December 16 of the same year. After nine years of marriage, they have now parted ways.

On the work front, Mugdha Chaphekar rose to fame with her portrayal of Prachi in the hit popular TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

