Hrithik Roshan reveals War 2 co-star Jr NTR makes ‘best food in the world’; says, ‘Me being a foodie...’

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR will soon be sharing screen space in War 2. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the upcoming actioner, the Krrish 4 actor is leaving no chance to offer his effusive praise for the South superstar. Besides acting, most recently, Roshan revealed that the Devara actor makes ‘the best food in the world.’

During a recent meet and greet with his fans in Chicago, Hrithik Roshan was asked about his upcoming flick, War 2. A number of videos from the special event have been going viral on the internet, one of which showed Roshan talking about his co-star Jr NTR.

Gushing over him, Hrithik said, "I’ve to say the best part of doing War 2 was working with Jr NTR...OMG! He is absolutely amazing. Besides being an amazing actor and amazing teammate, you know he is exceptional at cooking. He makes the best food in the world and me being a foodie, we got along as house on fire, but I hope you guys will watch War 2 and give it the same love or more."

The actor further promised that the sequel will be bigger and better than the first part of War. He admitted that he doesn’t make such claims about his films, but he is indeed proud of War 2, further expressing his excitement about the film.

In other news, War 2 is just a few months away from its release, while some parts of the shoot are still pending. A report by Mid-day recently revealed that Roshan is still on the road to recovery after sustaining an injury, while the director, Ayan Mukerji, has shot a brief patch sequence near Mazgaon Docks with the rest of the cast.

It has further been revealed that the actor is expected to resume shooting for the film towards the end of April once his medical team gives the go-ahead.

The sequel to 2019's War is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It is the sixth installment in the spy-universe created by Yash Raj Films. Backed by Aditya Chopra, the film features Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kiara Advani in the key roles. The long-awaited film is set to release later this year on August 14, 2025.

