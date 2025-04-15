Choi Jin Hyuk admits to 'drunk flirting' with Miss Night and Day co-star Jung Eun Ji: ‘People kept asking…’

Actor Choi Jin Hyuk is finally setting the record straight about the dating rumors involving Apink’s Jung Eun Ji, admitting that what started the speculation was nothing more than a moment of ‘drunk flirting.’ The rumors began after a playful comment he made during his earlier appearance on the popular YouTube show Zzanbro, which has now become a viral topic among fans and netizens.

The teaser for the next episode of Zzanbro, aired on April 14, featured actor Choi Jin Hyuk alongside former Miss Korea Kang Joo Eun. In the teaser, Choi reflected on his viral comment from a previous episode of the show. Choi Jin Hyuk and Jung Eun Ji, who had worked together on the drama Miss Night and Day, were both guests on Zzanbro last year. During that episode, a moment between the two actors quickly caught the attention of fans and sparked rumors that the two were involved in a romantic relationship.

The scene in question took place when Jung Eun Ji, showing genuine concern for host Shin Dong Yup’s well-being, expressed her hopes for his continued good health. “I hope you continue this show for another 10 years, and I really hope you stay healthy,” Jung Eun Ji said warmly. Choi Jin Hyuk, who appeared to be slightly tipsy at the time, suddenly interrupted the moment with a casual and somewhat awkward comment, “You stay healthy,” which many fans and viewers quickly interpreted as a flirtatious remark directed at Jung Eun Ji.

Now, in the Zzanbro teaser for the upcoming episode, Choi Jin Hyuk addressed the situation with humor and a bit of embarrassment. Reflecting on the incident, he confessed, “I don’t know why I said that. People kept asking if I really meant it.” Host Shin Dong Yup, known for his playful teasing on the show, took the opportunity to joke about the situation, saying, “Of course you did, you must’ve liked her.”

This comment only added to Choi Jin Hyuk’s flustered reaction, as the actor awkwardly laughed off the playful jab from the host. Despite his discomfort, it was clear that Choi Jin Hyuk was attempting to clear the air and set the record straight.

