Lucy-Bleu Knight, Guns N’ Roses Guitarist Slash’s Stepdaughter Left Suicide Notes Before She Killed Herself

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of suicide.

Back in July this year, Slash announced that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight had passed away by taking her own life. Now a new report suggests that she had left notes for her family before she took the disheartening step, at a Los Angeles residence.

While Knight had killed herself on July 19, a recently emerged coroner’s report stated, “A packet of suicide notes was found on a side table in the main room,” as per The Post. The report had been obtained on September 9, 2024.

As per a report by Page Six, her family had stated that Lucy-Bleu Knight had not attempted suicide previously however she had “prior ideations.”

The report also suggests that Knight was suffering from an undiagnosed mental illness, while her family had stated that she was paranoid and “would also have hallucinations.”

Lucy-Bleu Knight was also hospitalized on 5150 holds, previously. As per OC Health Care, the 5150 hold means an adult experiencing a mental health crisis and is involuntarily detained for 72 hours.

According to the reports the body of Knight was recovered from the bathroom of a Los Angeles Airbnb. She had booked this place for four days and was scheduled to check out on July 15.

Advertisement

The report by Page Six also states that the manager of the property had tried to get in touch with Knight many times, and was even trying to access the front door.

However, with no options left, he had to call the emergency services, who noticed a suction when they tried to open the door. The report also states that when they finally entered the property, they noticed a handwritten sign that warned them of toxic gas being on the premises.

They also noticed an odor of some chemicals and called for assistance after backing out of the property. Following this, the Fire Department Squad 87 Hazmat Unit recovered lethal doses of sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and cerium hydroxide, as well as sodium thiosulfate.

Meanwhile, an antidepressant such as escitalopram was also found in Lucy-Bleu Knight’s wallet. The cause of death of Knight has been reported to be hydrogen sulfide toxicity.

Advertisement

As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this gas can be fatal when a person is exposed to it for a long period of time.

ALSO READ: 'It's All Been A Means As An End': Slash Reveals His 'Biggest Driver' Is His Want 'To Go Out And Perform'