It Ends With Us Crew Member Claims Blake Lively Tried to Undermine Justin Baldoni on Set; ‘There Was a Massive Compromise…’

A new story has surfaced regarding the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. A storyboard artist from their film It Ends With Us has sided with the director and made accusations against the Another Simple Favor actress.

On Sunday, April 13, 60 Minutes Australia aired a segment covering the highly discussed legal drama, which featured an interview with crew member Talia Spencer. She described Baldoni as one of the few directors who was kind and respectful.

Spencer recalled that the Jane the Virgin actor was the one who recruited her for the project. She claimed that he had a clear vision for the film and wasn’t in it for fame. She also credited his contributions to the art departments of more than 10 shows and movies dating back to 2019.

"I feel like maybe Blake sensed his kindness, mistook it for weakness, and tried to take advantage and seize power,” Spencer told the outlet. When 60 Minutes Australia asked whether the Gossip Girl alum's alleged attempt to take over creative control led to the legal battle, she agreed.

The artist also claimed that Lively was successful in undermining Baldoni’s role in the film. “I think there was a massive compromise in terms of Justin's original vision for the film,” she added.

Lively and Baldoni, who starred together in the movie adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s bestseller, are currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle, which the judge has described as a war between PR teams. It all began in December 2024, after the actress filed a lawsuit against her co-star and director.

She accused him of sexual harassment, invasion of privacy, indecent behavior on set, and orchestrating an alleged online smear campaign, among other claims. In response, Baldoni filed a countersuit against her, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist for defamation and extortion.

The trial is scheduled to begin in 2026.

