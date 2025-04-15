Cobra Kai Star Courtney Henggeler Shockingly Retires From Acting After 20 Years: ‘Hung Up My Gloves…’

Courtney Henggeler has officially quit acting after gaining fame from the Netflix series Cobra Kai. The actress opened up about her decision in a Substack post last month. “After 20-plus years of fighting the good fight in the acting business, I hung up my gloves on Friday,” she wrote.

She revealed that she no longer wished to be a “cog” in the wheel of Hollywood. When her agents asked what she would do if not acting, she replied, “I want to be the machine.” Henggeler played Amanda LaRusso in all six seasons of the Netflix hit series.

In the post, she reflected on her two-decade-long career and the hustle of the fast-paced entertainment industry. The actress admitted that although she had acted professionally for most of her life, she was more familiar with the “hustle” than with the craft itself.

“The hustle, the grind—sprinkled occasionally with the odd acting job. Perhaps a line or two to TV’s Dr. House, or a recurring guest star that never seemed to recur,” she wrote.

Henggeler began acting in 2003 and appeared in small roles on hit shows like Mom, The Big Bang Theory, Faking It, and Jane the Virgin. In her note, the actress didn’t forget to express gratitude for the opportunities she received, including being part of a long-running TV show and collaborating with George Clooney.

“My face was on the billboards I had longed for over 20 years. I was directed by George Clooney, for god’s sake. This, by all definitions, is the golden goose,” she added. However, Henggeler revealed that despite these career highs, she wasn’t truly happy or satisfied with her life.

For years, she tried to silence the voice inside her head that urged her to step away from the industry. While acting was something she willingly pursued and even celebrated, the toxic culture of the industry eventually became stifling.