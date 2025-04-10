Anupamaa actor Manish Goel disheartened by TV shows judged solely on weekly TRP ratings; calls system unfair: ‘My suggestion is simple…’

Actor Manish Goel has been in the TV industry for a long time. He is currently part of Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly. Now, in a recent interview, he voiced his concerns about the constant pressure TV shows face due to weekly TRP ratings. He expressed disappointment over how quickly shows are judged and shared that he feels every show deserves at least six months to connect with its audience before being evaluated.

Advertisement

Manish Goel, who was also seen in Kyunki Saas Maa Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, recently opened up in a chat with Bombay Times about the current trend of abruptly ending TV shows. He said, “Today, shows are often axed within a few months, and it's disheartening to see the entire team and actors bearing the consequences. My suggestion is simple: give every show at least six months to find its audience. Relying on a week's TRP ratings to determine a show's fate isn't fair.”

The actor also opened up on how television has come a long way in showcasing women in powerful and different roles, from astronauts to chefs. He appreciated this positive change but also questioned why male-led stories are not being explored on TV.

Reflecting on his role in Anupamaa, he shared that he is satisfied but admitted that if the show has a compelling narrative and is packed with unexpected turns, male-centric shows could thrive just as well. He revealed that in today’s content-driven entertainment world, strong writing is ‘truly the king.’

Advertisement

For the unversed, Manish portrays the role of Raghav in the popular television drama Anupamaa.

Meanwhile, Anupamaa, led by Rupali Ganguly, also features Adrija Roy and Shivam Khajuria in important roles. It continues to dominate the TRP charts because of its engaging storyline and unexpected twists. Alongside the lead trio, the cast also features Alpana Buch, Rahil Azam, Zalak Desai, and others in pivotal roles. Recently, with the addition of Manish Goel and Randeep Rai in key roles, the show has reclaimed its position at the top of the TRP chart.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Adrija Roy REPLACES Alisha Parveen in Rupali Ganguly-led drama to play Rahi opposite Shivam Khajuria