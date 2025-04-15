Lee Seung Gi SUES investment platform for violating portrait rights; know what happened

Renowned South Korean singer and actor Lee Seung Gi has officially taken legal action against an online investment website that allegedly used his image without permission in a deceptive advertising campaign. The move comes after the platform’s promotion featuring Lee began circulating online, falsely suggesting his endorsement of the service and raising public concern over misleading commercial tactics.

On April 15, Lee Seung Gi’s agency, BPM Entertainment, released a detailed and forceful statement confirming that the star’s portrait rights had been violated. The agency expressed deep concern over the unauthorized use of Lee’s face in advertisements that appeared to present him as a brand ambassador for the unnamed platform. The platform’s campaign reportedly relied on his trusted public image to lure users into registering, particularly through a referral system designed to project legitimacy and reliability.

According to the agency, the company did not attempt to seek Lee Seung Gi’s consent, and the promotional material was deliberately crafted to give users the impression that the artist had "personally endorsed" the service. This, BPM stated, amounted to a serious breach of his legal rights, as well as a blatant attempt to mislead the public by exploiting the credibility Lee has built throughout his career.

As quoted by Kbizoom, “We want to make it clear that Lee Seung Gi has absolutely no connection to the company involved. We urge the public to exercise caution regarding any investment solicitations that exploit his likeness without authorization,” BPM Entertainment stated firmly.

The agency went on to clarify that it has already issued a formal legal notice to the operators of the platform and has begun pursuing both civil and criminal charges against those responsible. These legal steps, according to BPM, are intended to ensure that the individuals behind the unauthorized campaign are held accountable for their actions and to prevent any further misuse of Lee’s image. “Our agency will not overlook any illegal acts involving the unauthorized use of our artist’s image. We will continue to take strong legal action, without leniency, to protect Lee Seung Gi’s portrait rights and prevent further harm to the public,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi, known for his clean and respectable public image, has long been seen as a trustworthy figure by the Korean public. Over the years, he has built a successful multi-faceted career across television, music, film, and variety shows and is often associated with sincerity, professionalism, and integrity. This reputation has made him an attractive face for legitimate brands and campaigns, which makes the false association with the investment platform even more damaging.

