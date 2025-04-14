Was Justin Bieber Uninterested in Disneyland Trip with Wife Hailey? Singer Appears Gaunt and Unhappy Amid Divorce Rumors

Amid the alleged divorce rumors surrounding Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber’s marriage, the couple was spotted together at Disneyland in California, alongside Kid Laroi, per Radar.

During their outing, Justin appeared to look unhappy even after being at one of the most “happiest” places on earth, per the publication. At the amusement park, the musician donned an all black outfit. He matched it with the iconic Mickey Mouse ears.

On the other hand, Hailey rocked a white t-shirt and black leather jacket over that. She paired that with black slacks. Just like hubby, she also matched Mickey Mouse ears.

The eyewitnesses at Disneyland revealed that the couple sat on multiple rides, which also included the popular Space Mountain, per the publication.

The pair’s latest outing comes amid the ongoing rumors about their alleged crumbling marriage. A source previously claimed to the outlet about Justin and the Rhode founder’s desperate attempt to save their marriage.

The insider reportedly stated that the couple is doing “tons of therapy to try and nip this all in the bud.”

They also continued, “This is crisis time for them, but Hailey isn't ready to give up,” adding, “With all the pressure they're under from the outside world, along with adjustments of having a new baby, it's no wonder they've both been super-stressed. Getting some guidance makes perfect sense.”

For the unversed, the couple welcomed a new member to their clan, a son, who they named Jack Blues Bieber, in 2024.

Another insider alleged that Hailey’s getting tired of the singer’s “unacceptable behavior.” The source told the publication about the Rhode founder being “madly” in love, but alleged Justin of being a “loose cannon.”

The source further reportedly claimed about Hailey’s friends advising her to “go it alone and leave him,” adding, “She's put up with a lot.”

