Who Was Danny Dearden? All About X Factor Star, Vocalist and Songwriter Amid His Tragic Demise at 34

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Former X Factor star Danny Dearden met his untimely demise at 34 on Tuesday, April 15. The news was confirmed by his manager, Denise Beighton, through an Instagram post. "Heartbroken to wake up to the news that you're gone. I have no words right now, rest easy, beautiful boy," he wrote.

The vocalist and songwriter appeared on the singing reality show in 2014. He reportedly reached the Judges' House stage and was mentored by Spice Girl alum Mel B in Cancún, Mexico.

During the audition, he covered Brownstone's If You Love Me and left the X Factor judges impressed. However, he failed to make his way to the competition's live shows as he was beaten by fellow participants Jake Quickenden and Jack Walton.

Yet, Dearden had a successful solo music career, gained more than 15 million streams on Spotify, and was signed by Sentric Music in 2021. The singer's most notable and highly successful track was as a featured artist on Michael Calfan's Could Be You.

The song was memorably used in the hit reality show Love Island and was played on BBC Radio 1 Party Anthems with Scott Mills. Besides his musical ventures, Deardan was an anti-bullying campaigner and often gave pep talks at schools about staying safe from internet bullies.

The singer-songwriter addressed the success of his tracks in an interview in 2018. "Yeah, it's mental that amount of streams. We are nearly at three-quarters of a million, and we haven't even started the promotion we have planned yet," he said, as per The Mirror.

The reason for his death is still unknown; however, he has teased bad physical health through his social media posts ahead of his death. Last year, Dearden revealed that he had not been in the "best of health recently," as reported by the above-mentioned outlet.