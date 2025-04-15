5 South movies releasing in theaters this week: Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2, Thalapathy Vijay’s Sachein re-release, and more

South movies had hit the big screens this week with some interesting picks from Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada cinema. Here’s a complete list of releases that are making their way this week to the theaters.

South movies that are releasing in theaters this week

1. Odela 2 (Telugu)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Hebah Patel, Vasishta N. Simha, Murali Sharma

Release date: April 17, 2025

Tamannaah Bhatia starrer Odela 2 is hitting the big screens this week. The supernatural thriller directed by Ashok Teja is set to serve as a sequel to the 2022 crime thriller Odela Railway Station. The film is said to focus on the story of Odela Mallanna Swamy who protects his village from evil forces.

2. Veera Chandrahasa (Kannada)

Cast: Shithil Shetty, Nagashree GS, Prasanna Shettigar Mandarti, Uday Kadabaal, Shiva Rajkumar

Release date: April 18, 2025

The film Veera Chandrahasa is a mythological action drama focusing on the story of Chandrahasa who was discovered by Kulinda, a noble of Kuntala after being abandoned in a forest.

Growing up in the village, Chandrahasa is unaware of the evil forces that are lurking around him who are waiting to vanquish him. Interestingly, the upcoming film marks music director and filmmaker Ravi Basrur’s return to the director’s chair.

3. Ten Hours (Tamil)

Cast: Sibi Sathyaraj, Gajaraj, Dileepan, Jeeva Ravi, Saravan Subbiah

Release date: April 18, 2025

Sibi Sathyaraj starrer Ten Hours is slated to hit the big screens this week. The crime thriller flick features the tale of a murder that occurs inside a bus ride from Chennai to Coimbatore. Who committed the crime and how the protagonist finds the truth sets the entirety of the story.

4. Abhyanthara Kuttavaali (Malayalam)

Cast: Asif Ali, Jagadeesh, Harisree Ashokan, Siddharth Bharathan, Azeez Nedumangad

Release date: April 17, 2025

Abhyanthara Kuttavaali is a family drama flick starring Asif Ali in the lead role. The movie narrates Sahadevan’s idyllic married life which crumbles after an unexpected event shatters his world. As he battles to restore his dignity, he confronts a society that claims to be progressive but may reveal its harsh reality.

5. Sachein (Tamil)

Cast: Thalapathy Vijay, Genelia Deshmukh, Bipasha Basu, Vadivelu, Santhanam

Release date: April 18, 2025

Sachein starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role is hitting the big screens once again after 20 years of its original release. The rom-com directed by John Mahendran features the life of Sachein, a happy-go-lucky guy who falls in love with Shalini, a short-tempered beauty in his college.

