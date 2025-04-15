Mrunal Thakur’s casual look in black trench coat paired with Rs 3,40,000 Dior bag is perfect for quick travel

When it comes to slaying the effortlessly chic airport look, one person who does it best is our Marathi Mulgi—Mrunal Thakur. Yesterday, the actress landed back in Mumbai and pulled off the perfect black layering, paired with casual bottoms—ideal for traveling, coffee dates, shopping, and more. Here’s a detailed breakdown of her entire look!

We’ve been constantly talking about the cool and effortless airport looks Bollywood celebs have been serving us, and now there’s one more addition. Mrunal Thakur was seen rocking a black cropped trench coat that instantly caught our attention. It featured a lapel collar with rolled-up full sleeves, and to add to the cool vibe, she opted to leave it open. Underneath, she casually styled it with a black T-shirt.

Talking about her bottoms, she didn’t put much effort into them—intentionally keeping it casual—and chose to pair her black trench coat and top with denim jeans. The light blue denim featured a high-waist fit with a straight-cut silhouette, striking a perfect balance between style and comfort.

Now, this is where things get interesting—her accessories. She kept them minimal yet striking, with a delicate pendant around her neck, gorgeous stud earrings, and the highlight of the look—a luxurious Dior saddle bag on her arm. She completed the ensemble with cool black sunglasses, adding just the right amount of flair to turn heads.

The Hi Nanna actress kept her makeup minimal, opting for just a nude-shade lipstick. For the rest, she went without heavy makeup, proudly flaunting her natural beauty. Her long, voluminous tresses were styled in a side partition, adding to the effortless vibe. Paired with comfy white shoes, she tied the entire look together perfectly.

So, if you’re aiming for an effortlessly chic look with smart layering, Mrunal Thakur is the one to take notes from. She proved that the right jacket, casual bottoms, and comfortable shoes are all you need to look your best.

