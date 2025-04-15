Wamiqa Gabbi elevates her mysterious gothic couture with Rs 1,77,000 butterfly headgear

Wamiqa Gabbi has been constantly making headlines since embarking on the promotional journey of her upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf, thanks to her drop-dead gorgeous outfits. The actress is not leaving any stone unturned to honor her name—Titli—in the anticipated rom-com.

And yet again, for the third time, Wamiqa adorned a butterfly-inspired outfit for a costume gala, albeit taking it up a notch this time around.

Advertisement

As she rightly captioned, Wamiqa Gabbi channeled her inner Anput (the Egyptian goddess of mummification and the underworld) for a glamorous evening in all-black gothic couture. However, despite the dress being mesmerizingly gorgeous, it was Wamiqa’s headgear that elevated her costume to something almost celestial.

Gabbi’s Maxima Headband was curated from the handmade luxury accessory label Deepa Gurnani and cost Rs 1,77,000. The hand-embroidered piece was encrusted with a mosaic of semiprecious stones, glass beads, and brass material. The gorgeous headgear highlighted an intricate web made with organza fabric and nylon threads, beautifully placed on a headband.

The Papillon headgear could have been a masterpiece on its own, but Wamiqa Gabbi’s stylists dialed up the drama and added a veil underneath the accessory. The see-through net veil added intrigue and mystery to the actress’s costume, acing the gothic goddess aesthetic. The veil was further tucked with feather appliques, making Wamiqa’s outfit MET Gala-worthy.

Advertisement

The 83’ actress’ dress was nothing short of spectacular either. She adorned a Kailini Black Gown from the brand ITRH 2. Crafted with melon crepe crystal fabric, the dress boasted a reflective shimmer, making it illusory and surreal. The strapless dress with a scalloped plunging neckline featured a bodycon silhouette, flaunting Wamiqa’s form gracefully. The black shimmery fabric clung to Gabbi like a second skin before cascading into a voluminous figure from the uneven hemline on the thighs.

The bubble figure on this full-length gown highlighted feathers sprouting out of it in a mythic fashion. Gabbi avoided any other accessory except black diamond studs and let her dress take center stage.

In a nutshell, the Khufiya actress’ costume for the sartorial meet-up was a feathered fantasy at its best.

ALSO READ: Disha Patani’s top 4 beach looks that will get you summer-ready in no time for Goa vacation