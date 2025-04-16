Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious recalls co-star taking drugs and misbehaving on sets; 'It wasn’t easy to... ‘

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to drug addiction.

Malayalam actress Vincy Aloshious recently made headlines after revealing that she won’t be acting in movies where actors use drugs on set. Her comments come amid growing concerns about substance abuse in the Malayalam film industry.

Speaking at the anniversary event of the KCYM Ernakulam-Angamaly Major Archdiocese, the actress said, “If I am aware that someone is using drugs, I will not act in any film with them.”

Taking to social media, Vincy Aloshious reiterated her stance and revealed that she once had to work in a movie where the lead actor was a drug user. The actress said, “I was working on a film where one of the main actors used drugs and behaved inappropriately. It wasn’t easy to work with him.”

Vincy further shared that the actor made uncomfortable comments when she raised concerns about one of her costumes. As she was preparing to leave and sort out the issue, the actor suddenly insisted on accompanying her, in front of everyone.

She also recalled seeing a white substance spilling from the actor’s mouth, clearly indicating that he was under the influence. Speaking candidly, Vincy concluded by saying, “I don’t want to work with someone who isn’t conscious of their actions. This isn’t something I am willing to compromise on.”

For those who don’t know, Vincy Aloshious is a Malayalam cinema actress who made her debut in 2019’s Vikruthi. After gaining attention through the reality show Nayika Nayakan, the actress has gone on to play roles in various films.

Some of her popular works include Nivin Pauly’s Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham, Jana Gana Mana starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kunchacko Boban’s Padmini, and many more. The actress had also bagged the Kerala State Film Award for Best Actress with the 2023 movie Rekha.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

