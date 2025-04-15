Cate Blanchett Is ‘Serious’ About Leaving Her Acting Career Behind: ‘I’ve Spent a Lifetime…’

It is literally impossible to not like what Cate Blanchett presents on screen. While we have always loved her various characters on screen, the actress plans to leave the stardom behind. Cate Blanchett is seemingly planning to give up on acting, about which she even opened up on Radio Times.

As per PEOPLE, the actress from Curious Case of Benajmin stated that although her family members roll their eyes every time she brings up the topic of leaving Hollywood, "I am serious about giving up acting."

While there is no specific timeline for when she would quit her career, the actress explained how she dislikes being in the headlines after interviews and more.

"When you go on a talk show, or even here now, and then you see soundbites of things you've said, pulled out and italicized, they sound really loud. I'm not that person," Cate Blanchett stated.

Further, in the upcoming issue of Radio Times, the Black Bag actress stated that she happens to be a person who makes "more sense in motion."

She also explained how it is uncomfortable for her to be photographed. However, the Lord of the Rings star then went on to add, "I've spent a lifetime getting comfortable with the feeling of being uncomfortable."

Cate Blanchett first stepped on the stage in 1992. This was in a David Mamet play called Oleanna. Moving forward to 1997, she was seen in a supporting role in the movie Paradies Road.

Soon, as she kept growing in the Hollywood film industry, from being a part of The Talented Mr. Ripley, starring alongside Matt Damon, she also did The Aviator, an outing for which she earned her first Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The actress had recently even played a powerful villain in the MCU movie Thor: Ragnarok. The most recent outing of Cate Blanchett was Black Bag, also starring Michael Fassbender.

