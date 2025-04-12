Akaal Day 3 Box Office: Gippy Grewal’s historical drama struggles to find footing with Rs 1 crore Saturday net

Akaal Day 3 Box Office: Gippy Grewal’s ambitious historical drama Akaal is facing a tough time at the box office despite releasing in Hindi alongside its native Punjabi version to capitalize on a larger demographic. Touted as a big-budget epic packed with patriotic themes and powerful performances, the film has struggled to gain traction with audiences.

Released on April 10, Akaal earned a modest Rs 75 lakh on Day 1, followed by a further drop on Day 2, collecting only Rs 60 lakh. On Day 3, today, the title managed to rake in just Rs 1 crore, taking its total India net collections to Rs 2.35 crore. With only a day left in its first weekend in theaters, these figures are far from ideal for any film, but especially for an endeavor of this scale.

Akaal’s day-wise India net box office collection so far:

Day India Net Collection Day 1 Rs 75 lakh Day 2 Rs 60 lakh Day 3 Rs 1 crore Total Rs 2.35 crore

The total cume of Akaal reached Rs 2.35 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by and starring Grewal, Akaal is more than just a war drama. It’s intended to be a tribute to the Khalsa spirit, set against the backdrop of 1840s Punjab. The film attempts to blend historical grandeur with deep-rooted cultural tropes, showcasing bravery and sacrifice when one’s values and homeland are at stake.

The supporting cast—including Nimrat Khaira as a courageous female lead and Nikitin Dheer as a formidable antagonist—brings sincerity and strength to the screen. Their performances are certainly commendable, adding layers to the film’s holistic chronicle.

WATCH Trailer:

With poor reception, Akaal faces an uphill battle to recover its production costs and build momentum through word of mouth. Unless there’s a significant turnaround in audience response, Grewal’s historic passion project might end up as one of the more disappointing box office outings of the year.

Grewal, a renowned singer, for those unversed, made his screen debut with 2010’s Punjabi film Mel Karade Rabba. He played an antagonist in The Offering and followed it up with Jihne Mera Dil Luteya, which became the biggest hit in the state when it was released. In April 2012, his film Mirza — The Untold Story impressed fans.

Carry On Jatta, Singh vs Kaur, Lucky Di Unlucky Story, and Bhaji in Problem are some of his other film credits for those wanting more of him.

