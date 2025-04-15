Kevin Bacon Reveals How a Real Dead Body Interrupted Wild Things Shoot: 'It Was Floating By'

Trigger: This article mentions a dead body, which could trigger some readers.

Kevin Bacon was left dumbstruck when a normal day at Wild Things' shoot turned into a chilling true-crime moment. In a recent interview, the actor shared that the cast and crew of the 1998 erotic crime thriller directed by John McNaughton discovered a real dead body floating in the swamp.

During a recent Variety video segment, the actor attempted to remember his most popular films by reading their iconic dialogues. Although he failed to recall his lines from Wild Things, he took a trip down memory lane and shared a brief anecdote about the movie. He revealed that while shooting a scene by a river, surrounded by lots of mosquitoes, a crew member spotted a floater, which was later identified as a dead body.

Bacon recalled that a raft had been floated out in the river to set up a light, and all of a sudden, he heard a message come through on a walkie-talkie. "All of a sudden, I hear across the walkie-talkie: 'Hey, I think I just saw a floater.' And it was a body that was floating by," he said before adding, "It was kind of indicative of the vibe of the movie."

Back in 1998, the film's director spoke about the incident during the film's initial release. "We called the police, and they actually grabbed the body and kept it from getting into our shot," he told Entertainment Weekly at the time.

Wild Things also starred Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, Denise Richards, Theresa Russell, Robert Wagner, and Bill Murray. The cult classic was followed by three direct-to-DVD sequels titled Wild Things 2 (2004), Wild Things: Diamonds in the Rough (2005), and Wild Things: Foursome (2010).

The film tells the story of Sam Lombardo, a high school guidance counselor from South Florida, who gets accused of rape by two female students. A series of unsettling revelations uncovered by a police officer investigating the alleged crimes make up the film's main plot. The film grossed a worldwide total of USD 67.2 million.

