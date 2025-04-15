Prince Harry and King Charles Grow Distant Amid UK Security Feud; Source Reveals ‘There is No Rapprochement’

Prince Harry has had a strained relationship with the British Royal Family ever since he stepped down from his royal duties in 2020. Following his departure from royal posts, the prince has faced difficulties regarding U.K. security and has been fighting a legal battle over the matter.

Amid the ongoing rift, a source close to the Duke revealed that the father-son duo are more distant than ever. In a conversation with People magazine, an insider claimed that there has been no reconciliation between the monarch and the former royal family member.

The source close to the Duke of Sussex shared, “I don’t think there is any rapprochement.” He further added, “Nothing has changed. They are distant.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry has been fighting to retain his security services even after stepping down from the British Royal Family. His primary concern is the safety of his wife, Meghan Markle , and their children. Media reports have also suggested that his battle with U.K. security forces is, in part, an effort to reconcile with his father.

However, the tension between the King and the Duke has become quite evident in courtroom sessions, as the King’s advisers are directly tied to RAVEC, the body that has been denying protection to the prince and his family.

Sources have mentioned that by not approving security services for Prince Harry in his home country, the monarch may be trying to maintain control over him and his wife, and discourage their stepping away from royal duties.

The distance between the King and his younger son has only grown, with their last meeting taking place in February 2024, when the palace announced King Charles’ cancer diagnosis.

