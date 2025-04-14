Veteran Kannada actor Bank Janardhan passes away at 77

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of an individual's death.

Veteran Kannada actor Janardhan, popularly known as Bank Janardhan, passed away on Sunday night, April 13. According to a News18 report, he breathed his last at a private hospital in Bengaluru after battling a prolonged illness. His health condition had reportedly deteriorated, and he succumbed to multiple organ complications.

The actor had been in poor health since suffering a heart attack in 2023, with his condition gradually worsening over time. The family is expected to share details about the funeral arrangements soon, following the veteran actor’s passing in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, since morning, fans have been mourning his demise. A social media user penned, "Thank you for making my childhood awesome, sir. Om Shanti."

Take a look at more posts below:

Bank Janardhan, born in 1948, was a well-known face in the Kannada film and television industry. He was admired for his comic timing and strong supporting roles. His career lasted over four decades, during which he acted in more than 500 films and some TV shows. He started off with theater and also worked briefly at a bank, earning him the nickname Bank Janardhan.

He often played comical and fatherly roles that struck a chord with the audience. His characters were known for their warmth and simplicity. Some of his popular films include Ganesh Subramanya, Shh, Belliappa Bangarappa, Tarle Nan Maga, Jee Boomba, and Kaurava. His presence on screen always brought a touch of humor and emotion.

Janardhan also made a mark in the television world. He was part of several hit Kannada serials like Robo Family, Jokali, Papa Pandu, and Mangalya. Fans appreciated his versatility and relatable characters. Over the years, he became a beloved name in households across Karnataka.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Veteran South actress Bindu Ghosh passes away at 76 due to prolonged illness