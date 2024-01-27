What Happened Between Bobby Berk and Tan France? Queer Eye Star Opens Up On Show Exit

There has been a lot of speculation lately about why Bobby Berk left the show Queer Eye after being a part of it for eight seasons. People were especially interested to know if it had anything to do with him unfollowing co-star Tan France on Instagram. However, in a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bobby Berk opened up about why he won’t be a part of Queer Eye anymore.

Why did Bobby leave Queer Eye?

Well, the simple answer to the question is that the Fab Five’s contract with the show expired back in 2022 after they filmed the 8th season. Berk thought that it was the end of the Fab Five’s journey with Queer Eye and made his peace with it. He had already moved on to other projects when Netflix contacted them about a new contract for the show.

Bobby talked about how the five of them cried and took pictures on the last day of filming the show. “We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things." He said during a recent interview.

Queer Eye, which is a popular reboot of the superhit American reality show Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (2003), featured the Fab Five- Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Jonathan Van Ness, Antoni Porowski, and Tan France. Berk genuinely thought that once the contract was over, the show was also over, and moved on with his life and other projects.

Berk further added that he did not sign the new contract when the Fab Five were presented with it last fall and announced in November that the 8th season of the show will be his last. The other members were also considering not signing and they thought that if they did not come back to the show, the show would not air anymore. "I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO 'cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it." Bobby told Vanity Fair.

The interior design firm founder also mentioned that he had already moved on to new large projects because he thought Queer Eye was over and he was not willing to put these ongoing projects on hold. As he had already mentally prepared to move on from the show, he decided to not come back.

What happened between Berk and Tan France?

The Fab Five are not only co-stars but they are also great friends who are often seen on each other’s social media. So when people saw that Bobby Berk suddenly unfollowed Tan France on Instagram, they jumped to the conclusion that there must be some feud between them that caused Berk to leave the show.

However, that is not the case, and Bobby Berk made that clear. After stating the reason for his exit from the show, he also touched upon the subject of him and Tan France. The reality show star said, “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that's between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that.”

He also admitted that he should not have unfollowed his friend and should have just muted him instead. Berk added that he and Tan are like siblings, and like siblings, they sometimes fight. But things are getting better between him and Tan and he is hopeful that they will be fine.

Queer Eye won its sixth consecutive Emmy this year, and since Bobby was a producer for the recent season, it was also his first Emmy win. He and Tan hugged each other after their win was announced, which again showed that they were on much better terms indeed.

