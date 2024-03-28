'Going To Be Really Interesting': Tan France Talks About Queer Eye Dynamic After Bobby Berk's Replacement By Jeremiah Brent

Get ready for some fabulous shake-ups in the Queer Eye universe! Tan France, the suave British-American fashion guru, hints at an intriguing shift in the Queer Eye dynamic with Jeremiah Brent stepping in for Bobby Berk. Netflix revealed Brent's addition to the cast following Berk's departure amid what he referred to as a "situation" with France.

In a cheeky chat with PEOPLE, the 40-year-old style icon spilled the tea on how season 9 is about to get seriously spicy with this casting curveball. With Brent stepping into Bobby Berk's interior design shoes, who bid adieu after season eight, Tan reassures fans that the Fab Five are more than equipped to handle the switcheroo. So, hold onto your hats and get ready for a whirlwind of style, sass, and surprises in the fabulous world of Queer Eye.

He said at the launch of Citi's Citi Shop, “It’s going to be really interesting to see how this dynamic is with a new cast member. However we all know [Jeremiah], we all love him, so we’re feeling really confident about this season. I think it’s going to be fab.”

ALSO READ: Days of Our Lives spoilers: Will Baby Jude's Christening Unveil Scandal?

Advertisement

Jeremiah Brent: From HGTV to Queer Eye, a Seamless Transition

Jeremiah Brent, aged 39, brings a wealth of makeover show experience to the table as the host of HGTV's Nate & Jeremiah by Design and Nate and Jeremiah Design, where he shares the screen with his husband Nate Berkus. So, diving into the realm of Queer Eye is like a stylish stroll in the park for him.

France told PEOPLE of Queer Eye’s new costar, “He’s the best. Love him so much. We’re so excited about him. We haven’t all had a chance to get together, but we will next week, and I’m really excited.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Lewis Capaldi’s Girlfriend? Learn All About the Actress Who Rules the Heart of the Bruises Singer

Queer Eye Drama Unfolds: Tan France Spills Season Details as Bobby Berk Addresses Rumors

According to insights from Tan France, the author of Naturally Tan, filming for the new season is set to kick off in like a week, marking the first reunion of the cast, including Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, since Bobby Berk's departure.

Meanwhile, in a recent Vanity Fair interview published in January, Berk, aged 42, confronted rumors about alleged ongoing issues between himself and France. Looks like there's drama stirring in the Queer Eye pot.

ALSO READ: Did Cillian Murphy Smoke 3000 Cigarettes For His Tommy Shelby Role In Peaky Blinders? Find Out

Berk said at the time, “Tan and I had a moment. There was a situation, and that’s between Tan and I, and it has nothing to do with the show. It was something personal that had been brewing — and nothing romantic, just to clarify that. We became like siblings and siblings are always going to fight.”

Queer Eye Drama Unleashed: Tan France and Antoni Porowski Under Fire in Instagram Showdown

After Rolling Stone dropped a bombshell story alleging that Tan France and Antoni Porowski had lobbied for Jeremiah Brent to replace Bobby Berk, based on accounts from three anonymous sources, the fashion maestro took to Instagram to address the brewing controversy head-on. Drama alert in the Queer Eye universe.

In a candid Instagram video, Tan France swiftly tackled the swirling rumors, clarifying, "Yes, I've heard what's going on and I just want to address one point, real quick."

Advertisement

He emphasized that his former colleague's departure wasn't linked to his efforts to secure a job for his friend, Jeremiah Brent. He said, “My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired. Netflix, the production companies, did a full on casting. I didn’t pop my friend up for the job.”

Tan France handpicked Jeremiah Brent for the Queer Eye gig because, well, he's simply the cream of the crop for the job.

Queer Eye Crew Ditches Swampy Heat for Desert Glam in Las Vegas

Tan France revealed to PEOPLE that the Queer Eye crew is eager to switch things up by heading to Las Vegas after two seasons in New Orleans. And it's not just about the new "heroes" they'll be assisting. "We were there for a long time," he noted.

"But we're always somewhere hot and humid, so at least this time it'll be hot and not humid. It'll be so nice." Looks like they're ready to trade the swampy heat for some dry desert vibes.

ALSO READ: Happy Gilmore 2: Everything We Know About The Sequel To Adam Sandler's Cult Golf Film So Far