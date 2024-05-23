What If…? – An Immersive Story Drops New Trailer; Release Updates, Plot, Cast and More to Know

Marvel’s What If…? – An Immersive Story recently released its trailer on May 22, Wednesday. It presents Disney +’s first-ever interactive story which will be available on Apple Vision Pro. What is so special about this project, you ask? Well, it brings about a unique union of technology and storytelling.

In the newly released trailer of What If…? - An Immersive Story, The Watcher needs the players' help to fight off Variants from the Multiverse. These dangerous variants are hunting Infinity Stones and altering the fate of not only their realities but the players’ as well.

Furthermore, it’s an animated series having an enticing plot with fan-favorite fictional characters as shown in the trailer.

Everything to know about Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story

Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story revolves around fictional characters such as Dr. Strange, Thanos, Hela, the Collector, Red Guardian, and many others to fight fatal and harmful variants in order to save Multiverse.

The players will learn to cast magical spells followed by utilizing the power of Infinity Stones to join allies in epic war battles under Wong's guidance. They will also face one-on-one with Marvel fictional characters like Thanos, Hela, the Collector, Red Guardian, and more as they take on the role of the protagonist.

The series is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive with music by Emmy-winning composer Laura Karpman.

Marvel lovers will embark on a fascinating interactive journey and will interact with the world around them, becoming immersed in stunning visuals and spatial audio, and working to save fates as they live out their narrative journey. These groundbreaking features and more will remind them that time, space, and reality are more than a linear path. Thus, a technologically advanced and engaging experience for fans that completely transforms the space around them.

Shereif M. Fattouh talks about What If…? – An Immersive Story

Shereif Fattouh recently spoke to Animation Magazine about the upcoming new Marvel Studios’ animated series. "What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways," said Fattouh.

Shereif added, "This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way."

The first-ever interactive Disney+ Original story will be released on May 30, Thursday on Apple Vision Pro.

