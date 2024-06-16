What Caused Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony to Split? Here's Why The Couple Broke Off

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's love story is filled with both highs and lows, beginning with their first meeting in 1998 when Anthony was performing on Broadway. Their initial romance was brief, but they reconnected in early 2004, leading to a secret wedding in June. Lopez praised Anthony for his unwavering support, and their joy culminated in the birth of their twins, Emme and Max, in 2008. However, by 2011, cracks in their relationship led to a public split, marking the end of a passionate yet tumultuous chapter in their lives.

Lopez met Anthony while he was performing on Broadway in The Capeman, which closed on March 28, 1998. Her first marriage to Ojani Noa ended in divorce that same year. Lopez writes in her memoir, True Love, that Anthony's first words to her were, "One day you'll be my wife."

They briefly dated around this time but nothing serious happened

Lopez and Anthony started dating again in early 2004 but kept their relationship low-profile. The couple had been rumored to be getting married after Anthony's divorce from Torres was finalized on June 1. It was said that a wedding could take place "within six months" when asked about a possible date.

Lopez wrote in True Love, a 2014 book about her relationship with Anthony, "I can't bear to think all the pain and heartache of my recent breakup could have been for nothing." "Maybe I had to go through the bad so I could end up with the person I was meant to be with all along."

At Lopez's Beverly Hills home, Anthony and Lopez were married in a secret ceremony in June 2004. Prior to getting married, they only dated for six months. Despite not announcing anything, the bands on their left ring fingers made the news public. As Lopez put it, "Marc proved to me that he was more of a man than anything I had ever experienced when he didn't run when things got tough."

Lopez and Anthony open up about pregnancy

Announcing Lopez's pregnancy at the final stop on the Jennifer Lopez & Marc Anthony en Concierto tour in Miami on Nov. 7, 2007, Lopez and Anthony finally confirmed what audiences had speculated for several weeks.

During her tour, Lopez announced, "Marc and I are expecting a baby!" Later, she joked about the flowing gowns she wore to hide her pregnancy, saying, "I kind of feel like everybody knew anyway. I was on tour with a bubble gut!"

It was only a week later that the couple confirmed they had twins, and they named the babies Emme and Max. Simon Fields, Lopez's manager, said the couple is thrilled and over the moon.

The relationship began to crack and post-split

Reports state Anthony and Lopez announced their separation in July 2011 after "months of nonstop arguing" and Marc and Jennifer decided it's best to separate for the sake of their two kids. Prior to attending the BAFTA Brits to Watch party in Los Angeles without her wedding ring or husband, Lopez sparked rumors of a split.

Following the separation announcement, Lopez focused on her work. In the months following the separation, however, the former couple continued to work together on music and as judges on the dance competition series Q'Viva! The Chosen.

Anthony filed for divorce in April 2012, but Lopez did not respond until December 2013. It took nearly three years for Lopez and Anthony's divorce to be finalized, nearly three years after they announced their separation. According to reports, Lopez suffered a tremendous low in 2014. "But I wouldn't change anything [about my past] because it made me who I am," she said.

How's everything between Anthony and Lopez?

Lopez was granted primary custody of the twins in their divorce. Anthony married Shannon de Lima that same year. During an appearance on Live with Kelly in March 2017, Lopez dismissed rumors of a rekindling romance with Anthony. Lopez was dating Alex Rodriguez at the time.

She said, "We share something very specia in the kids, and we know that. We're there for them, and that's the main thing." In an Extra red carpet interview the same week, Anthony called Lopez "my girl - for life," adding, "If you want to get along with a woman, just get divorced."

During Lopez's Dominican Republic filming for Shotgun Wedding, Lopez was allegedly leaning on Anthony and spending time with their twins following the breakup of her engagement to Rodriguez.

According to a source, Lopez and Anthony were spotted having coffee at the W Hotel in Miami Beach. In her Instagram Story, Lopez shared a few photos featuring her kids and her ex-husband in honor of Father's Day.

