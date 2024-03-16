What Is Cara Delevingne's Net Worth? Find Out As Model's House In LA Gets Wrecked By Massive Fire

Cara Delevingne's mansion in Los Angeles burned down to flames on Friday. Almost a hundred firefighters came together to save the British model's home and her cats. The house was valued at $7 million, and the luxurious items in it caught fire. Delevingne's parents confirmed the news, who suspected the electrical fires were at play.

The British model was not present during the fire, as she was headed to London for her cabaret show later at night. On the other hand, the Paper Towns actress' cats were stranded in flames but were thankfully saved by the firefighters. A news portal claimed that the area where Delevingne's house is located was windy at the time of the fire, which caused immense damage to the property, which is worth millions.

The actress's mother, Pandora Delevingne, said, "She had everything in her house—her whole life. She built it. She made it."

Cara Delevingne's Net Worth

Though the British actress' $7 million mansion was burned down, Delevingne possesses much more fortune through her acting and model career. Cara Delevingne's net worth is around $50 million, which she gained by being the face of multiple brands and earning salaries from movies and TV shows. The brands that the Suicide Squad actress has modeled for include H&M, Zara, Chanel, and Burberry. The British native is paid nearly $9 million a year for walking ramps from brands and designers.

Cara Delevingne's Debut In Cabaret

Cara Delevingne made her Cabaret debut alongside Luke Treadaway, who replaced Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy in their roles. Speaking of the excitement, the actress shared, "I'm thrilled to return home for this iconic part. I can't wait to join this fantastic cast!" Furthermore, her co-star, too, emphasized playing the part against Delevingne; he said, "I'm thrilled to join this extraordinary production and become part of the Kit Kat Club. Taking on this role's a huge honor, and I'm excited to begin."

Since opening in December 2021, Cabaret has been a part of the West End. In 2022, it set a record by winning seven Olivier Awards, more than any other musical revival.

