Cara Delevingne's $7m Home in LA Catches Massive Fire; Here's What We Know So Far

Cara Delevingne's lavish Los Angeles home went up in flames, prompting nearly 100 firefighters to respond. The British supermodel, who wasn't present at the £5million ($7million) property at the time of the fire, is currently believed to be in the UK. Reports suggest that someone was inside the house during the fire early Friday morning.

Emergency service responded to a 911 call shortly before 4 a.m. PST, according to TMZ. Thirteen fire engines and 94 firefighters arrived at the scene. The fire is believed to have started in the backroom of the large mansion. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Cara Delevingne's LA home damaged in fire

Cara's beautiful home in Studio City, LA, suffered significant damage. Part of the roof collapsed as the fire spread to the attic. It took firefighters nearly two hours to contain the blaze, and injuries were reported.

The individual inside the supermodel's home reportedly received treatment for smoke inhalation, as per TMZ. According to the Los Angeles Times, Cara bought the 8,000-square-foot mansion for $7 million in 2019.

Cara is currently in London for her debut West End role as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She has been performing at London's Playhouse Theatre since March 11. Earlier, a photo captured her in character wearing a green fur coat with slicked-back hair. The Suicide Squad star sported purple smokey eye makeup with delicate eyelashes.

Cara Delevingne makes stage debut in Cabaret alongside Luke Treadaway

Cara joins Luke Treadaway in Cabaret. She has already expressed her excitement for her debut role, saying, “I'm thrilled to return home for this iconic part. I can't wait to join this fantastic cast!'

Her co-star Luke said, “I'm thrilled to join this extraordinary production and become part of the Kit Kat Club. Taking on this role's a huge honour, and I'm excited to begin.” Cara and Luke are replacing Jake Shears and Rebecca Lucy, who have portrayed the roles since September 2023.

Cara started her acting career in the 2012 film Anna Karenina. She gained recognition for roles like Margo Roth Spiegelman in Paper Towns and the Enchantress in Suicide Squad , alongside Will Smith , Jared Leto, and Margot Robbie .

She appeared with Selena Gomez in Only Murders in the Building and also hosted the documentary Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne. Her recent roles include Validation in Tell It Like A Woman (2022) and Ivy Ehrenreich in American Horror Story: Delicate (2023). In her latest project, Cabaret, she plays a British flapper headlining at the Kit Kat Klub in Germany during the Jazz Age's decline.

