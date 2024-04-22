What Is DJ Mister Cee's Cause Of Death? Take A Look At His Family Statement HERE

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The cause of death for Mister Cee has finally been revealed. The DJ died from "diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease," according to a statement sent by his family to AllHipHop.

"On behalf of the Lebrun, Wilson, and Calixte families, we want to thank everyone for the outpouring of love & support for our brother and uncle, nephew Calvin 'DJ Mister Cee' Lebrun in the wake of his untimely passing," according to the release. "It's a huge loss for our entire family, the borough of Brooklyn, and the entire Hip Hop Community."

Furthermore, it said: "The Medical Examiner of NYC determined that his cause of death was diabetes-related coronary artery/kidney disease. The specifics of the public funeral ceremony will be released soon. We kindly request that you respect the family's privacy during this tremendously difficult time. "Thank you."

Remembering DJ Mister Cee: A Tribute to His Legacy

Cee (born Calvin LeBrun) died on April 10 at the age of 57. His employer, radio station Hot 97, stated in a statement, "As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we are devastated by the loss of our dear Mister Cee. "He wasn't just a DJ." The statement further mentioned. "He was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary 'Throwback at Noon' and 'Friday Night Live' sets.

The official statement continued, "Mr. Cee's influence extended far beyond the airwaves, influencing the very fabric of NYC's DJ culture. Our hearts are heavy as we express our love and condolences to his family and the fans he impacted via his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee. "Your legacy will last forever."

Cee, also known as "The Finisher," partnered with hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G. after being introduced to him by buddy DJ 50 Grand. They worked together on a tape, which was immediately picked up by The Source's Unsigned Hype section, resulting in a meeting with Sean "Diddy" Combs.

DJ Mister Cee's Journey: From Basement Demos to Hip-Hop Legacy

"The plan was that we would redo the basement demo that he and 50 Grand had put together," Cee once told WBLS 107.5 adding, "Big was a shy person. He'd always talk with his head down, saying, 'Yo buddy, don't promise me anything. If you say you'll do something, then do it. I'm like, "No, we're going to redo the demo."

Cee later became an associate executive producer on Biggie's debut album, Ready to Die, in 1994. The Brooklyn-born DJ was also noted for his own work as a DJ for Big Daddy Kane. He later appeared on Kane's 1988 first album, Long Live the Kane. The late DJ also appeared on the song Mister Cee's Master Plan.

Cee later hosted Throwback at Noon on HOT 97, where he demonstrated his extensive knowledge of hip-hop and DJing talents.

