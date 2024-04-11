Who is DJ Mister Cee? Remembering Acclaimed DJ Who Helped Discover Notorious B.I.G. as he passes away at 57

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The hip-hop and DJ sphere is mourning the loss of one great artist, DJ Mister Cee. Originally known as Calvin LeBrun, Mister Cee passed away at 57. Radio station Hot 97 recently released an official statement on the NYC-based DJ’s sudden demise. They expressed their shock at the loss and remembered the DJ for his great contributions to music.

Mister Cee’s cause of death is not yet known. He was hailed for “shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture” in Hot 97’s statement, his employer. Discovering new talents and collaborating with legendary hip-hop artists is just one of the many things Mister Cee was known for. Fellow artists like 50 Cent and Notorious B.I.G paid tribute to the late star on social media.

DJ Mister Cee’s dies at 57

The news broke out after Mister Cee’s employer and hip-hop radio station Hot 97 shared their official statement on Mister Cee’s death on April 10, Wednesday. “As a family at HOT 97 and WBLS, we’re deeply saddened by the passing of our beloved Mister Cee. He wasn’t just a DJ. He was a pillar of our stations, bringing joy to countless listeners with his legendary 'Throwback at Noon' and 'Friday Night Live' sets,” the initial part of the statement read.

Dubbed as The Finisher, the DJ’s “influence stretched far beyond the airwaves, shaping the very fabric of NYC’s DJ culture.” His employers conveyed their heartfelt condolences in the statement while noting that Mister Cee has left behind a legacy that shall influence hip-hop artists till time immemorial.

Thus, the official statement concluded, “Our hearts are heavy as we send our love and condolences to his family and the fans whose lives he touched through his music. Rest easy, Mr. Cee. Your legacy will live forever.”

In addition to Hot 97, the Hip Hop museum also shared a touching tribute to the iconic DJ on X. “Mister Cee honed his craft in the vibrant Hip Hop scene of the late 1980s. Starting as a mobile DJ, he quickly mesmerized audiences with his impeccable blending of beats and innovative scratching techniques,” the post’s caption stated.

Notable rapper, 50 Cent took to his Instagram to offer blessings and condolences for the sudden loss of Mister Cee. He added two compelling pictures of the late DJ. “R.I.P to the legend MR. Cee God bless him, to all his family and friends I send my condolences,” 50 Cent wrote. Likewise, former collaborator Big Daddy Kane shared a post with a throwback picture and the track, Mister Cee’s Master Plan tuning into the background. It was captioned, “NO WORDS!!!”

DJ Mister Cee’s undying influence in hip-hop

Starting his career in the late 1980s, Mister Cee discovered many new artists who would go on to make a name for themselves. The likes of Jay Z, Alicia Keys, 50 Cent and others. Another notable rapper was hip-hop legend, The Notorious B.I.G. Mister Cee was among the most prominent DJs in NYC. His iconic collaboration with Big Daddy Kane earned him widespread acclaim. Mister Cee was featured in Kane’s 1988 debut album, Long Live the Kane, with a track dedicated to his music, Mister Cee’s Master Plan.

He served as the official DJ for Big Daddy Kane which eventually led to the discovery of The Notorious B.I.G. He was introduced to Mister Cee by friend and DJ 50 Grand. In 1994, he executive produced Biggie’s debut album, Ready to Die.

Over time, Mister Cee’s finesse grabbed attention and he landed the segment, Throwback at Noon, on HOT 97. It was one of the most listened-to programs on NYC Radio. The late DJ served the radio station for 21 years. More recently, he worked at 94.7 The Block in the 12-1 pm time slot throughout the week, except on weekends, and was a notable DJ on Rock The Bells Radio on Sirius XM, per Hot 97.

