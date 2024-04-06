What Role Did Cole Brings Plenty Play In Yellowstone Spinoff, 1923? Exploring Actor's Character Amid His Death

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The industry, along with the fans, was troubled to hear the news of the passing away of a young talent. Cole Brings Plenty, widely appreciated for his role in 1923, was found to be dead.

Remembering his work and acting skills, here is a brief introduction to his character, Pete Plenty Clouds.

Cole Brings Plenty in 1923

The young star Cole Brings Plenty played the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in the Yellowstone spinoff series titled 1923. He is shown to be the son of Hank, played by Michael Greyeyes.

The character played by Greyeyes was seen in a reappearing role while being introduced in episode 5 of season 1, Ghost of Zebrina, and the last time in Nothing Left to Lose, which was the 8th episode of the same season.

Similarly, even Pete has been a reappearing character within two episodes of 1923. The first time viewers were introduced to him was when his father sent him to alert Runs His Horse in episode 7 of season 1. However, Runs His Horse asks Pete to return home while also avoiding government agents and priests, as they had recently killed the character of Issaxche Rainwater.

Advertisement

His next appearance was in the 8th episode, Nothing Left to Lose, where Hank is shown to be dead. Pete, along with Runs His Horse, finds Teonna. After which Pete and Teonna fall into a romantic relationship, despite Runs His Horse's warning them to avoid any such feelings and stay vigilant.

Cole Brings Plenty passes away

The 1923 actor was found dead in Kansas on Friday morning. This was a week after the 27-year-old artist had gone missing.

As per a report by Variety, the Johnson County, Kan., sheriff’s office has stated that a person had come across an unoccupied vehicle, after which Cole’s body was found in a wooded area. The office also mentioned that the medical examination is in process and that “The investigation is ongoing.”

His uncle, Mo Brings Plenty, who also happens to be a star on Yellowstone, had appealed for Cole’s search on social media several times.

Recently on Instagram, he wrote, “We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to everyone in the community who has contributed their time, resources and support in helping us search for the missing person.”

Brings Plenty was also a suspect in a domestic violence case, as the Lawrence Police Department said in a statement, as reported by Variety, that the actor was allegedly involved in a domestic violence dispute.

Speaking of the dispute that had occurred on Sunday at an apartment in Lawrence, the police department stated, “Officers responded to reports of a female screaming for help, but the suspect fled before officers arrived. The investigation identified Brings Plenty and traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident, traveling southbound on 59 Highway.”

The Lawrence Police Department had “identified him as the suspect” while issuing an alert to area agencies” for his arrest.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: I Didn't Feel Comfortable': Yellowstone Star Forrie Smith Claims He Was 'Kicked Off' Plane For Refusing To Sit Next To Masked Passenger