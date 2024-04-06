Who Was Cole Brings Plenty? Yellowstone Actor Found Dead Days After Being Reported Missing

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death and references to domestic violence

Cole Brings Plenty, the actor who played Pete Plenty Clouds on the Yellowstone spinoff series 1923, has been found dead in Kansas days after he was reported missing.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office announced in a press release that the actor was discovered in a rural area of Kansas on Friday, April 5, at around 11:45 a.m. after law enforcement received reports about an unoccupied car.

“Deputies checked the area and discovered a deceased male in a wooded area away from the vehicle,” the sheriff’s department informed in the release, noting that the car was discovered at the area of 200th and Homestead Lane. “The deceased male has been identified as Cole Brings Plenty, 27,” the Sheriff's office confirmed.

Amid the news of the actor’s untimely and tragic demise, find out more about him below!

Who was Cole Brings Plenty — The budding actor found dead in the woods

According to a report published in Lawrence Times, Cole was a media student at Haskell Indian Nations University. He was best known for portraying the role of Pete Plenty Clouds in two episodes of the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 and had also pursued modeling work.

Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone stat Mo Brings Plenty, was first reported missing on April 2 after the actor shared a poster of him on his Instagram. Per the poster and the information contained within it, Brings Plenty was last seen on Easter evening in a white Ford Explorer.

According to the aforementioned local paper, Brings Plenty was reported missing after he failed to show up for an appointment with his agent for a TV show, which was unlike him. At the time of his disappearance, his father Joseph Brings Plenty Sr. wrote on Facebook: “If anyone knows where my son Cole Brings Plenty is please tell him to call me. His family is very worried about him.” The deceased actor’s father added, “Last seen early morning hours on Easter morning..He hasn't messaged or called me back, I have some of our family and friends in the area looking for him…Love you son, just reach out to me, messaging you on your phone.”

Brings Plenty also appeared in shows such as Into the Wild Frontier, and The Tall Tales of Jim Bridger, per his IMDb page.

A suspect in domestic violence case — Exploring the alleged charges on the late actor

Hours after Cole Brings Plenty was reported missing, the Lawrence Police Department released a statement naming Cole as a suspect in an incident that “involves allegations of domestic violence, per People.

According to the release, the authorities “responded to reports of a woman screaming for help” in an apartment on Sunday morning. After an initial investigation identified Brings Plenty as a suspect, “traffic cameras showed him leaving the city immediately after the incident.” In addition to being named a suspect, the police said they “have probable cause for his arrest, and issued an alert to area agencies.”

Due to the sensitive nature of the allegations, other details about the case have been kept under wraps by the authorities.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

