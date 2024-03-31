What Was David Benioff And DB Weiss' Favorite Kill In Game Of Thrones? Showrunners REVEAL

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss revealed their favorite death sequences from their show, Game of Thrones. The series ran for eight seasons and saw multiple characters get killed in the process. Meanwhile, the makers have already made up their minds on what they think is appropriate at the moment and what they think is a choice among them all.

While promoting their newest project, 3 Body Problem, the creators on the Happy Sad Confused podcast shared that their favorite death moment was finishing off a bad guy, in balance with the protagonists being killed in the previous seasons.

What Are David Benioff And D.B. Weiss' Favorite Death Sequences From GOT?

The Game of Thrones has been loved by audiences across the globe. Each season has had the viewers on the edge of their seats with the question, What next? While some loved characters were killed in the show, here are the makers' picks on which character's death was most liked by them.

On the podcast, Benioff shared, "For me, at the end of Battle of Bastards, when Sophie sticks the hounds on the bastard, she doesn't walk away. You don't really see the death. You see some of it in the background, but you don't really see the death. But what you do see is Sophie or Sansa's smile."

Meanwhile, Weiss revealed, "With Thrones, there was so much killing of good guys, and we finally got to really kill both Joffrey in season four and Ramsay Bolton in season six. It was fun to go back to the old-fashioned joys of just killing off a really bad guy. It felt like it was balancing the scales a little."

David Benioff And B.D. Weiss Reveal If There Will Be A Season 2 Of 3 Body Problem

3 Body Problem, based on Liu Cixin’s novels, has already gained a massive audience for its mysterious plot. The makers, Benioff and Weiss, spill the tea about season 2.

The showrunners said, “It’s something we’ve talked about with the Netflix guys, too. Liu Cixin’s created this indelible trilogy, and the books just get better for me. The second book is far better than the first, and the third book just completely blew my mind. The story just gets more and more ambitious as it goes, and it takes a huge leap in book two. So I feel like if we survive to the second season, we’re going to be in a good place.”

3 Body Problem is available to watch on Netflix.