'It Keeps Me Up at Night': Evan Rachel Wood Claims She Is Still Unaware Of Westworld Ending After Cancellation

When Westworld first premiered on HBO in 2016, the sci-fi epic by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy was set to function as a sort of successor to the biggest hit of the network at that time, Game Of Thrones. Despite both shows having very different themes and storylines, their scope and storytelling ambitions connected them spiritually in the eyes of the network executives which they also wanted to see translated into the audience response. Unfortunately, both these juggernauts finished their run in a disappointing manner, with Westworld not even getting a chance to finish its story.

What led to Westworld's abrupt ending?

Evan Rachel Wood served as the lead character of Westworld for the entirety of its four seasons run and was able to bring a certain gravitas to her character, Dolores. The declining ratings of the show as well as the downturn in quality through its seasons led the sci-fi show to lose some of its momentum which it had initially gained in its initial few seasons. That's why as the show finished its fourth season, HBO refused to greenlit a fifth and final season for the show.

Despite its declining ratings, Westworld had a cult following with some very passionate fans all over the world. With such an abrupt cancellation, even the cast was left hanging and was not able to get a closure for the series. Evan Rachel Wood, who was the lead of the show was also left hanging as their showrunners, Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Roy didn't reveal any of their plans for the show's last season to the cast members.

“I asked the creators after we got canceled, ‘Can you please just tell me how you’re going to end?’ And they wouldn’t tell me,” Wood told The Hollywood Reporter, continuing. “I think because, I don’t know, maybe somehow, someway, in some iteration we’ll get to finish it, but I still don’t know. It does still keep me up at night.”

What happened to the team behind Westworld, after the show's end?

Despite the show's disappointing end, Westworld proved to be a huge project for everyone involved with the show. Jonathan Nolan who was previously known for his collaborations with his brother Christopher Nolan was able to establish himself as a singular creative force with a vision and storytelling prowess that is on par with his brother.

Evan Rachel Wood recently made her New York stage debut in an off-broadway production Little Shop of Horrors. James Marsden who played Teddy, the love interest of Wood's character Dolores recently grabbed a Best Supporting Actor nomination in the groundbreaking series Jury Duty. Despite the disappointing end to the mind-bending HBO show, the cast and creative team behind the show were able to make the most out of their participation in the show.

