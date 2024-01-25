Jason Momoa Claims He 'Predicted' Both Hawaii Volcanoes, Says 'Everyone Didn't Believe Me'

Jason Momoa is many things; he is an actor, producer, director, adventurer, and environmentalist. In this long list of talents, the actor can now add that of being a seer. It was while shooting in his native Hawaii that Jason Momoa claimed to have predicted the oncoming volcanic eruption.

Did Jason Momoa predict the volcano eruption in Hawaii?

Jason Momoa was shooting for his new TV series in Hawaii titled Chief of War when he apparently predicted the oncoming eruption of two volcanoes in the area. The Game Of Thrones star, who is a native of Hawaii, told about his prediction on Jimmy Kimmel Live, that he was able to gauge that the volcanoes Mauna Loa and Kilauea were going to erupt while he was shooting for his series.

The Aquaman actor told Jimmy Kimmel, "I was actually directing the finale. We were on the lava fields". He continued, "And I'd said at the very beginning of shooting, 'The volcanoes are going to go off when we do this. 'Everyone didn't believe me. I'm like, 'it's going to go off.'"

The prediction made by Momoa turned out to be accurate, as Mauna Loa went off the next morning itself. This prediction by the Fast X actor was not just a fluke but a product of his experience of being a native of the islands and having a certain understanding of volcanoes.

Jason Momoa’s love for bikes

Jason Momoa has professed himself to be something of an adventurer, and riding his motorcycle is one of the things he loves most in the world. The Baywatch actor has been obsessed with bikes since a very early age. He even told Jimmy Kimmel on the same segment that he first got on a bike when he was around 8 or 9. This set him off on a path of passion for the vehicle and the whole culture that surrounds it.

The Dune actor bought his first motorcycle at the age of 19. He named the bike Mabel after his grandmother. Jason Momoa’s love for motorcycles only grew over the years, so much so that he has now come up with a docu-series called On The Roam, in which he travels across the country on his motorcycle and interacts with the people he meets along the way, in hopes of learning something new.

