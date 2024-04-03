‘Horrific': Hannah Waddingham Reveals She Got 'Chronic Claustrophobia' After 10 Hours Of Waterboarding For GOT

Hanna Waddingham, best known for her role in Ted Lasso, was also part of HBO series Game of Thrones. In her recent discussion, the Emmy-winning actress spoke of the days when she was filming the adventure series.

Read on to know the details as the Rebecca Welton actress recalls the days after almost a decade.

Hanna Waddingham about Game of Thrones

If you remember the one harsh time Lena Headey’s Cersei Lannister suffered through, you would recall the British actress Hanna Waddingham perfectly.

She played the role of Septa Unella in the fantasy series Game of Thrones. Septa Unella is the nun who can be seen walking right behind the queen of Lannister and the widow of King Robert Baratheon, yelling "Shame," all while Headey's character is being paraded.

During her recent appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the British singer spoke of the chilling scene of how her character is tortured by Cersei.

"Thrones gave me something I wasn't expecting from it and that is chronic claustrophobia," the actress stated about how the making of the scene had turned into an actual fear for her.

Further talking about the preparation of this particular scene, the actress from The Fall Guy went on to say, "I've talked about it since with David Benioff and Dan Weiss, the two exec producers on it, I was like, 'Good job it's for them because it was horrific.' 10 hours of being actually waterboarded, like actually waterboarded."

"The reason why I don't believe (Game of Thrones) is touched yet in terms of the cinematography of it for a series, it's just a different level. But with that comes actual waterboarding," she continued.

The real deal for the cast of Game of Thrones

It seems like being claustrophobic wasn't the only thing Hanna Waddingham was left with after filming the cruel scene. She probably even had her face all purple, not because she was breathless but because of the wine, which was actually grape juice being poured over her face as a torture technique.

"And I couldn't speak 'cause The Mountain had his hand on my mouth when I was screaming, and I had strap marks everywhere like I'd been attacked," the Hocus Pocus 2 actress continued.

Talking to the host, Waddingham stated, "And the lift doors open, one of the other guys who'd been shooting something else was just like, 'What has happened to you?' and I told him everything and he went, 'Well, you're lucky. I've just been crawling through s**t on my elbows for four days.'"

The guy, who might have been Eugene Simon, playing the character of Lancel Lannister, further laughed along with the GOT’s nun “about the fact that both” of them were on the set of Game of Thrones.

