John Bradley Hopes 3 Body Problem Restores Creators David Benioff, D.B. Weiss' Reputation: 'They’ve Become Brand'

After winning millions of hearts through his acting skills in Game of Thrones, John Bradley is back on TV screens in his latest show, 3 Body Problem. Netflix's latest sci-fi adventure series has grouped Bradley with his previous creators, David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Know what the star, who portrayed the character of Samwell Tarly, a k a Sam, in GOT, has to say about the crew he has previously worked with.

John Bradley talks about David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Game of Thrones was among the initial projects of the Moonfall actor’s career. The series got him in the spotlight and gained him much fame and recognition in the Hollywood industry.

He can now be seen portraying his talent-filled acting again in Netflix’s latest show, 3 Body Problem. The show is written by Alexander Woo, known for his work in True Blood, and created by David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Talking about the creators, John Bradley, during his interview with The Post, stated, “There were no expectations on David and Dan (Weiss) or any of us when we started Game of Thrones because nobody knew who we were.”

Further adding, “It’s only as the series went on that the expectations grew. And for this (3 Body Problem), there’s loads of expectation going in, because they’ve become a brand.”

The Marry Me actor then spoke of how the ending of GOT had affected the creators, “Game of Thrones ended in a way which some people didn’t like. . . It feels like (Benioff and Weiss) have to win those fans back over.”

“They shouldn’t have to prove themselves again. But it kind of feels like they’re trying to. I just hope this show goes some way to restore some of the reputation that they rightly deserve,” added the actor.

John Bradley about 3 Body Problem

Remembering his days as an actor in GOT, Bradley spoke out about how, during the series, he spent all of his 20s on the set.

“When Game of Thrones ended, because it was an entire decade of my life, it was pretty much my entire 20s. I wasn’t desperate to get back into another long-running genre-based TV series,” the North Shore actor said.

However, both Benioff and Weiss convinced him by stating, “We’re doing this new thing, and we’d really like you to be in it. And we’re going to give you a character to play, which is unlike any character you’ve really played before, and it’s closest to your own personality,” said Bradley.

Talking about his character in the Netflix series, John Bradley stated, “We both come from backgrounds where it’s so unlikely that we’ve ended up in the place that we’ve ended up in life... a tough working-class background in the north of England. It’s very rare that people from there become physics geniuses studying at Oxford, or become actors doing American projects and trying to forge a Hollywood career. I think that what’s similar about us... We’ve both got chips on our shoulders about being accepted and being judged on merit.”

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi series that follows the adventure of detective Da Shi, played by Benedict Wong, as he is looking for answers to why scientists around the globe are committing suicide.

The series is based on the novels by Cixin Liu and also stars Eiza González, Jovan Adepo, Jess Hong, and Alex Sharp alongside the American Satan actor.

