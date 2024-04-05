Who Is Joseph Gatt? Know More About Game Of Thrones Star As He Sues LAPD Over False Pedophile Charges

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Following his 2022 arrest, Game of Thrones star, Joseph Gatt is now suing the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Police Department, and L.A. District Attorney George Gascón over dismissed pedophile charges against him.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star and the case that almost ended his career.

Who is Joseph Gatt?

Game of Thrones is not the only great franchise Joseph Gatt has starred in. His acclaimed credits even include Thor, and Star Trek Into Darkness, while also playing an iconic role in 2019’s Dumbo.

He was born on 3 December 1971, in Notting Hill area of London. He is the son of a Maltese immigrant couple, with his father belonging to Paola and his mother from Lija. When he was as young as 12, He was diagnosed with alopecia universalis.

His acting training began at the Sylvia Young Theatre School, after which he joined the Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts, the college from where he graduated with a bachelor's degree.

While performing in many musicals in London, he landed his first film role which was in Orpheus & Eurydice, where he starred opposite Oliver Reed. Gatt is widely appreciated for his role in the HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones as Thenn Warg in season 4.

The Kratos star is not married but is known to have a girlfriend, Mercy Malick with whom he lives in Los Angeles.

Joseph Gatt Sues LAPD

In recent news, the Espionage Tonight actor is suing LAPD, along with the City of Los Angeles, L.A. District Attorney George Gascón, and others over dismissed pedophile charges that he was booked within 2022.

As per Entertainment Weekly, who detailed the suit, the actor has claimed that the defendants 'publicly branded him as a serial pedophile'. These claims had affected Joseph Gatt’s career as well as his reputation, as claimed by him.

The 52-year-old actor has further alleged that Deputy District Attorney Angela Brunson treated him with 'personal bias and animosity'.

The Dumbo actor was arrested in 2022 following an allegation of engaging in online communication with a minor that too in a sexually explicit manner.

A statement that was provided to the aforementioned magazine by Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP’s partner Dean Z. Pamphilis reads, "The arrest and charges against Mr. Gatt — for which the Los Angeles DA and LAPD branded him as a serial pedophile — were based on fabricated evidence."

The suit further claims that the interaction with the 16-year-old fan began with a cameo that Gatt had recorded for the birthday of the fan living in Washington state. In the following months, Gatt was contacted by the fan via Instagram to which the actor had 'responded in a manner that was wholly appropriate and consistent with typical celebrity-fan exchanges'.

The suit even claims that the Star Trek actor had not met the teen fan, while also stating that the defendants failed to 'interview or even remotely assess for credibility' until almost a year following the arrest.

The statement further read, "Twenty months later, when the fabricated evidence was finally disclosed to Mr. Gatt and Mr. Gatt’s forensic expert were prepared to expose the truth in open court, the Los Angeles DA voluntarily dismissed the criminal complaint. Mr. Gatt, however, had already lost his community, his acting career, and his personal reputation. We look forward to recovering Mr. Gatt’s enormous losses in court."

